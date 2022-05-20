Dorman Wins Three Content Excellence Awards at ACPN Conference, Including Best Website

COLMAR, Pa., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. ( DORM, Financial) won three awards for its best-in-class website and product content at the recent Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN) Knowledge Exchange Conference, recognizing the company for delivering significant value to its partners and a great experience to its customers.



Dorman won top honors in the Web-Based Catalog category for DormanProducts.com, where users can easily search Dorman’s extensive catalog of products and find rich, detailed data and content to select the product they need. The site offers multiple search methods, including by vehicle application, keyword, interchange number, VIN and visual drilldown. Product description pages are filled with robust attributes, high-quality photography and videos, explanatory graphics, 360-degree images, helpful descriptions and related parts. Dorman also recently launched a unique real-time inventory “Where To Buy” tool that allows users to search in their vicinity for stores that have their desired product in stock so they can find it and buy it without the hassle of having to call around to multiple locations.

“There’s a reason thousands of parts stores and repair shops have the Dorman website open on their computer regularly – we are always driving new solutions for the aftermarket, and have been pushing ourselves to provide an excellent experience finding, selecting and learning more about these solutions,” said Steve Gisondi, Dorman’s VP of Marketing. “That’s not always easy with the diverse array of products Dorman is known for, so we greatly appreciate the ACPN judges for recognizing the hard work by our teams to make DormanProducts.com an award-winning platform.”

Dorman also received the Receiver’s Choice awards from both Advance Auto Parts and O’Reilly Auto Parts. This award allows retailers and distributors to recognize manufacturers and suppliers for exemplary content, integrity, accuracy, timeliness, completeness, and adherence to best practices.

“This is more than just good data,” said Brian Matthias, Dorman’s Manager of Content Syndication. “This is confirmation of our focus on the buying experience, and an example of the additional value that Dorman seeks to provide to our customers. We also know that the collaboration with our customers is a two-way street that leads to continual progress.”

Dorman’s recent investments in product data and content include recently merging its data and content syndication teams into one combined Marketing organization, so that all creation, storage and syndication is aligned and seamlessly delivered to customers.

“We’ve always worked cross-functionally, and now as one department we see even more opportunity to give our customers all the tools they need to market our products, and give our consumers everything they need to buy with confidence,” said Ashley Raffle, Dorman’s Senior Data Manager.

Dorman also recently formalized an in-house creative agency named BuzzWagon. This team of writers, designers, photographers and videographers is the creative engine behind all Dorman’s creative product content as well as its award-winning special projects like the Dorman Virtual Tour, OE FIX™ Guide and Shop Press.

“We’re thrilled to receive these ACPN awards, and we feel like we’re just getting started,” said Lee Procida, Dorman’s Director of Content. “One of Dorman’s core values is ideation and innovation, so we’re truly passionate about pushing the envelope in this industry, whether that means creating new products or finding new ways to tell the stories behind those products. You can expect to see us keep doing the unexpected in the months and years to come.”

Investor Relations: David Hession, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions for the automotive aftermarket, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

