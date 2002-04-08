Eldorado Gold Releases 10th Annual Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) is pleased to release its 2021 Sustainability Report (the “Report”), which includes details of the Company’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) performance. The Report is available on Eldorado Gold’s website (https://sustainability.eldoradogold.com).



Report Highlights (organized by the four pillars of our Sustainability Framework):

Safe, Inclusive and Innovative Operations

Exceeded gender parity on our Board, with 56% of members identifying as female as of January 2022.

Focused on creating a safety-first culture and proactive health and safety management through leading indicators to reduce safety incidents and achieve a zero-harm workplace Zero lost-time injuries at three of our four operating sites, Kisladag, Efemcukuru (4 th consecutive year), and Lamaque (3 rd consecutive year).

Despite our progress, we were unable to achieve our targets to reduce total recordable injury frequency rate and lost-time injury frequency rate by 10% from 2020 levels.

Engaged and Prosperous Communities

Committed to local employment and procurement: 81% of our employees are from the local communities surrounding our operations; 99% of our employees are from the countries in which we operate; Over $728 million was paid to domestic suppliers.

$2.59 million in community investments, with over 40% focused on socioeconomic capacity-building and physical infrastructure that support current and post-mining community needs.

Zero major community or human rights incidents.

Responsibly Produced Products

Conducted Sustainability Integrated Management System (“SIMS”) self-assessments across our global operating mine sites.

Continued to implement the Voluntary Principals on Security and Human Rights across our global operating mine sites.

Adopted a Social Performance Policy and updated our Health and Safety, Environment, and Human Rights Policies

Completed Year 2 assurance requirements towards alignment with the World Gold Council’s Responsible Gold Mining Principles (“RGMPs”) in 2022. We also completed assurance against the World Gold Council’s Conflict-Free Gold Standard (“CFGS”) for our 2020 operations.

Healthy Environments Now and for the Future

Industry leader in dry-stack tailings implementation.

Launched our climate change strategy in alignment with Eldorado’s lower emission intensity in relation to industry peers. Set a target to mitigate greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions by 30% by 2030, on a business-as-usual basis.

Over 23 hectares of land reclaimed in 2021.

Zero major environmental incidents and no significant spills across our global sites.



“Eldorado’s vision is to build a safe, sustainable, high-quality business in the gold mining sector, creating value today and for future generations,” said George Burns, Eldorado’s President and CEO. “Our achievements in 2021 and our goals for the future affirm our commitment to incorporate sustainability from the ground up in all aspects of our business. In 2021, we made our greatest progress on climate action yet and committed to mitigating our GHG emissions, which marks our biggest step so far towards building a business that is resilient to climate change and meaningfully contributes to a lower-carbon future.”

“Eldorado’s 2021 Sustainability report summarizes our performance across our global sites and focuses on our four producing mines – Lamaque, Kisladag, Efemcukuru, and Olympias. As we look forward, we will continue to build on our solid foundation, challenge the status quo and find better ways for sustainable mining practices,” stated George Burns.

The Report is our 10th annual published report and has been produced in accordance with the requirements of the core Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI"), and serves as our Communication on Progress for the United Nations Global Compact in support of the Sustainable Development Goals. The report and disclosures are also aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") - Metals and Mining standard.

