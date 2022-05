Manning & Napier, Inc. Reports April 30, 2022 Assets Under Management

PR Newswire

FAIRPORT, N.Y., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN), ("Manning & Napier" or "the Company") today reported preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of April 30, 2022 of $19.6 billion, compared with $20.6 billion at March 31, 2022. AUM by investment vehicle and by portfolio are set forth in the table below.



Assets Under Management



(in millions)

















April 30,

2022

March 31,

2022













By investment vehicle:









Separate accounts

$ 14,074.9

$ 14,916.1

Mutual funds and collective investment trusts

5,486.3

5,733.1

Total

$ 19,561.2

$ 20,649.2













By portfolio:









Blended Asset

$ 13,373.0

$ 14,112.3

Equity

5,066.0

5,452.0

Fixed Income

1,122.2

1,084.9

Total

$ 19,561.2

$ 20,649.2



About Manning & Napier, Inc.

Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) provides a broad range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds, as well as a variety of consultative services that complement our investment process. Founded in 1970, we offer equity, fixed income and alternative strategies, as well as a range of blended asset portfolios, including life cycle funds. We serve a diversified client base of high-net-worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments and foundations. For many of these clients, our relationship goes beyond investment management and includes customized solutions that address key issues and solve client-specific problems. We are headquartered in Fairport, NY and had 275 employees as of March 31, 2022.

