FlexShopper, Inc. Schedules 2022 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. ( FPAY, Financial) (“FlexShopper” or the “Company”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and LTO payment solution provider, announced today that it intends to release its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The Company intends to hold a conference call to discuss those results the next day, May 13 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



Conference Call Details Date: Friday, May 13, 2022 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Participant Dial-In Numbers: Domestic callers: 877-407-2988 International callers: 201-389-0923

Access by Webcast



The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor” section of the Company’s website at www.flexshopper.com or by clicking on the conference call link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=TfEbUnTh. An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FlexShopper, Inc. ( FPAY ), is a financial and technology company that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its e-commerce marketplace ( www.FlexShopper.com ) and patent pending LTO payment method. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.

