Softchoice Corporation Reports AGM Voting Results and Announces New Board Member, Sylvie Veilleux

Softchoice Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFTC) announced today the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Election of Directors

At the AGM, Softchoice shareholders elected eight directors, comprising seven incumbent directors and one new director, Sylvie Veilleux.

Ms. Veilleux is a global technology leader, board director and former chief information officer with more than 30 years of business experience, including considerable experience as a technology executive in leading companies. She has delivered transformative, data-driven solutions for organizations including Apple, Franklin Templeton Investments, Salesforce, Mozilla and Dropbox during periods of hyper-growth, scale and maturation. Sylvie was the first CIO at Dropbox, was named to the Forbes CIO NEXT 2021 Top 50 list of innovative Chief Information Officers and recognized as a Distinguished Chief Information Officer by the California Diversity Council. Ms. Veilleux currently serves as an independent director for Europcar Mobility Group, a Paris-based public company, and as an independent director for several privately held companies headquartered in Canada and the United States.

Vince De Palma, director and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Sylvie’s skillset and wide-ranging experience will be very valuable as we shape our business strategy to enable ongoing success for our customers’ organizations and their IT professionals.”

The votes for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Vince De Palma 48,526,238 93.454% 3,399,251 6.546% Félix-Etienne Lebel 44,595,905 85.884% 7,329,584 14.116% Christopher Voorpostel 46,344,290 89.252% 5,581,199 10.748% Lawrence Pentland 50,664,082 97.575% 1,259,221 2.425% Anthony Gibbons 51,842,212 99.844% 81,091 0.156% Amy Cappellanti-Wolf 50,469,813 97.201% 1,453,490 2.799% David MacDonald 46,685,510 89.909% 5,239,979 10.091% Sylvie Veilleux 51,917,423 99.989% 5,880 0.011%

Appointment of Auditor

In addition, KPMG LLP were appointed as Softchoice’s auditors until the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders and the board of directors of Softchoice was authorized to fix their remuneration. The votes for the appointment of the auditor were as follows:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 51,890,727 99.912% 45,681 0.088%

The full details of these matters are set out in the Company's management information circular dated April 12, 2022, issued in connection with the AGM, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the AGM on www.sedar.com.

About Softchoice

Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) is a software-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531006059/en/