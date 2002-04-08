Tyson Foods To Participate in 17th Annual BMO Global Farm to Market Conference

SPRINGDALE, Ark, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (: TSN) announced today that management will participate in the 17th Annual BMO Global Farm to Market Conference on May 18, 2022 in New York City. The fireside chat with Donnie King, president & CEO, and Stewart Glendinning, executive vice president & CFO, will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available via a live audio webcast. The webcast may be accessed by selecting the following link: https://bmo.qumucloud.com/view/SQNXl71Ubman7mLHej6ZdD.



A replay will also be posted on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.tyson.com under Events and Presentations.

