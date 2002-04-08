Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Teladoc and Rollins and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Teladoc Health, Inc. (: TDOC) and Rollins, Inc. (: ROL). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Teladoc Health, Inc. (: TDOC)

On April 27, 2022, Teladoc reported first quarter financial results for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2022. The company announced it was revising and lowering its 2022 outlook due to a “lower-than-expected” yield on the Company’s marketing spend and a net loss of $41.48 per share, which was attributed to a “non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion.”

Following this announcement, the company’s stock price dropped by $24.27 per share or more than 43% to close at $31.56 per share on April 28, 2022.

Rollins, Inc. (: ROL)

On October 28, 2020, Rollins disclosed a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) investigation into how the Company established accruals and reserves at period-end and the impact of those accruals and reserves on reported earnings for periods beginning January 1, 2015. The Company's subsequently filed Annual Report later disclosed the results of an internal Company-initiated investigation that found a significant deficiency in the Company's internal controls relating to the documentation and review of accounting entries for certain reserves and accruals. Then, on October 29, 2021, Rollins reported that it had initiated discussions with the SEC staff regarding a potential investigation resolution.

