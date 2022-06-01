Physitrack recruits top talent from Bupa to head up Wellness offering

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Physitrack ( STO:PTRK, Financial)

Physitrack PLC boosts its team with Bupa's Ryan Ebert. Ryan will be responsible for overseeing and developing Physitrack's Wellness offering.

Ryan Ebert, who prior to joining Physitrack was Head of Strategy & Implementation of the Speciality portfolio at one of the world's largest insurance companies Bupa, will oversee and develop Physitrack's Wellness offering, assuming the overall responsibility for its operations and continued commercial progress.

Ryan is an experienced leader in growing startups and corporate businesses. He has been named as one of the top 10 young business leaders in Australia and has previously been listed among Australia's top 30 entrepreneurs under 30.

"We are thrilled to have Ryan join our team as we continue to enhance our Virtual Wellness offering. Ryan is top-tier talent in his field and we can't wait to embark on this next step together", says Henrik Molin, CEO and Co-founder of Physitrack.

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) - based software platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Virtual-first wellness and care provision powered by the Physitrack and Champion Health technology platforms and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at https://www.physitrackgroup.com/.

