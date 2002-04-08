Singing Machine Announces New Karaoke Assortment Across Walmart Electronics Departments Nationwide

Walmart Consumer Electronics In-Stock with the Newest Karaoke Products



Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) ( MICS) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products today announced its new line of karaoke products are now available at approximately 3,200 Walmart stores nationwide.

Announced earlier this month, the new 4-foot program will include suggested retail price points from $9.99 to $149 and include a wide range of karaoke machines, microphones, portable Bluetooth® microphones, and a streaming computer microphone featuring new proprietary PitchLab vocal processing technology which will provide pitch-correction and dazzling vocal effects. The Company announced it has launched eight new karaoke products into the consumer electronics department of Walmart stores around the country, available now.

Available products include:

The SingCast Max is the first-ever home singing system with video casting technology which projects HD karaoke videos from the Singing Machine app to a TV wirelessly.

The SingCast K-Box pairs Singing Machine’s new video casting technology with an iconic karaoke machine look.

The Groove XL offers a full suite of classic karaoke features with big, room-filling sound.

The Groove Hype makes singing fun for everyone with 6 voice changing effects, 3 sound effects and 3 song tracks.

Singing Machine All-in-One mic features proprietary Pitch Lab technology, which includes professional pitch tuning and vocal effects and can be used for singing, podcasting, vlogging, YouTubing and more.

Singing Machine Move Mic is an all-in-one Bluetooth speaker and mic with 22 professionally tuned vocal effects and voice-synching lights.

The assortment also includes a wired and wireless microphone that can be used with Singing Machine products as well as any other products with microphone inputs.



To see the entire assortment and more, please visit:

https://singingmachine.com/collections/all-products

About The Singing Machine

Singing Machine® is the leading provider of karaoke products to consumers across the world. The Company offers the industry's widest line of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. The Company’s products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including at well-known retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com.

