Kymera Therapeutics to Present Pre-clinical Data at the EULAR 2022 Congress Showing STAT3 Degradation Blocked Th17 Development and Prevented Rheumatoid Arthritis

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. ( KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, will present new preclinical data demonstrating that STAT3 degradation blocked Th17 development and cytokine release and prevented collagen-induced arthritis (CIA), a pre-clinical model of rheumatoid arthritis, today at the EULAR 2022 Congress in Copenhagen, Denmark.



“These data further establish proof-of-concept for Kymera’s potent and selective STAT3 degraders in inflammatory and autoimmune disorders,” said Anthony Slavin, Vice President, Immunology. “Our findings demonstrate that even limited degradation of STAT3 results in significant suppression of proinflammatory cytokines across several immune cell types, including monocytes and T cells. The ability to block Th17 development and cytokine release with STAT3 degradation, and the demonstration of how that translates in vivo in a mouse model of rheumatoid arthritis, underscores the potential for STAT3 targeting in the treatment of Th17-driven autoimmune diseases.”

Research highlights included:

Kymera’s investigational STAT3 degrader selectively and potently degraded STAT3 in human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) and whole blood

STAT3 degradation abrogated STAT3 phosphorylation and MCP-1/CCL2 release by human monocytes more potently than JAK inhibition

STAT3 degradation inhibited CD4+ Th17 development and related cytokine production in vitro and prevented collagen-induced arthritis in mice

In addition to being linked to numerous cancers, increased STAT3 activation is associated with disease severity and chronic inflammation in conditions such as systemic sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease and psoriasis. Kymera has previously shown its STAT3 degraders suppressed tumor growth in multiple preclinical models of lymphoma and solid tumors, and recently reported activity against Th17 inflammation in experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), a clinically relevant mouse model of multiple sclerosis.

“Kymera’s first-in-class heterobifunctional degraders have emerged as a novel therapeutic modality with great potential to drug historically ‘undruggable’ protein targets like STAT3,” said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. “Our STAT3 degrader KT-333 in development for liquid and solid tumors is currently in Phase 1 and we continue to explore the preclinical activity of our STAT3 degraders in autoimmune indications given the substantial development opportunities for STAT3 targeting in inflammation and fibrosis.”

Presentation details:

Title: STAT3 degraders inhibit Th17 development and cytokine production resulting in profound inhibition of collagen-induced autoimmune murine arthritis Abstract Number: #OP0080 Session Day/Time: Wednesday, June 1; 5:35-5:45 p.m. CEST Location: Bella Center Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark Presenter: Anthony Slavin, Vice President, Immunology, Kymera Therapeutics



About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( KYMR) is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative approach to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera’s Pegasus platform is a powerful drug discovery engine, advancing novel small molecule therapies that harness the body’s innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. With a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways, Kymera is advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics designed to address the most intractable pathways and provide new treatments for patients. Kymera’s initial programs target IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3 within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat patients with a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.kymeratx.com.

Founded in 2016, Kymera is headquartered in Watertown, Mass. Kymera has been named a “Fierce 15” biotechnology company by Fierce Biotech and has been recognized by the Boston Business Journal as one of Boston’s “Best Places to Work.” For more information about our people, science, and pipeline, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

