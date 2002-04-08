Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
BioCryst to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( BCRX) today announced that the company will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET and the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Links to a live audio webcast and replay of these presentations may be accessed in the Investors & Media section of BioCryst’s website at http://www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) is approved in the United States, the European Union, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection) has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.biocryst.com.

Investor Contact:
John Bluth
+1 919 859 7910
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Catherine Collier Kyroulis
+1 917 886 5586
[email protected]

