Beyond Cancer™ Announces the Appointment of Jedidiah Monson, M.D. to Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Monson is a board-certified radiation oncologist and brings over 25 years of clinical oncology experience to Beyond Cancer.

Dr. Monson is a founding partner and President of California Cancer Associates for Research & Excellence (cCARE), the largest private oncology practice in California.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Cancer, Ltd., an affiliate of Beyond Air, Inc. ( XAIR) that is focused on developing ultra-high concentration nitric oxide (UNO) for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Jedidiah Monson, M.D. to the position of Chief Medical Officer, effective June 1, 2022.

“We are excited to appoint Dr. Monson as our Chief Medical Officer at this important point in the short history of Beyond Cancer. In this role, he will oversee our first-in-human trial in Israel, which is expected to begin by mid-2022, as well as spearhead our efforts to begin clinical trials in the U.S.,” commented Selena Chaisson, CEO of Beyond Cancer. “Dr. Monson’s contributions to the field of oncology and to patients at a prestigious clinical care and research focused institution will be an invaluable resource for Beyond Cancer as we continue our mission of bringing ultra-high concentration nitric oxide (UNO) therapy to solid tumor patients.”

“The concept of nitric oxide utilized at ultra-high concentrations to impart an immune response with potentially minimal side effects is an exciting prospect. The preclinical data presented by Beyond Cancer to date have shown UNO therapy has the potential to be a very important treatment option for cancer patients and their caregivers,” commented Dr. Monson on his appointment as Chief Medical Officer. “I am excited to join Beyond Cancer as we look to begin enrolling patients in a first-in-human clinical trial.”

Dr. Monson, a founding partner of cCARE in 2008, oversaw its growth into the largest private practice oncology group in the state of California with a focus on research and excellence in clinical care. In April 2022, cCARE merged with Integrated Oncology Network (ION) resulting in a nationwide oncology and healthcare management group, with a presence in 57 oncology centers across 14 states. He has previously held staff positions at the City of Hope National Medical Center, Valley Radiotherapy Associates, and 21st Century Oncology. In addition, Dr. Monson is a member of the American College of Radiology and the American Society of Therapeutic Radiology & Oncology.

Dr. Monson earned his M.D. from Stanford University School of Medicine and completed his radiation oncology residency at the Joint Center for Radiation Therapy at Harvard Medical School. During his residency, he received an M.P.H from Harvard School of Public Health.

About Nitric Oxide (NO)

Nitric Oxide (NO) is a powerful molecule, naturally synthesized in the human body, proven to play a critical role in a broad array of biological functions. Currently, exogenous inhaled NO is used in adult respiratory distress syndrome, post certain cardiac surgeries, and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn to treat hypoxemia. Additionally, NO is believed to play a key role in the innate and adaptive immune system response and in vitro studies suggest that NO possesses broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity and anticancer properties.

About Beyond Cancer, Ltd.

Beyond Cancer, Ltd., an affiliate of Beyond Air, Inc., is a development-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company utilizing ultra-high concentration nitric oxide (UNO) via a proprietary delivery platform to treat primary tumors and prevent metastatic disease. Nitric oxide at ultra-high concentrations has been reported to show anticancer properties and to potentially serve as a chemosensitizer and radiotherapy enhancer. The Company is currently conducting preclinical studies of UNO in multiple solid tumors to inform treatment protocols. Based on its current findings, Beyond Cancer is expected to begin a first-in-human clinical trial in unresectable solid primary or metastatic tumors this year. For more information, visit www.beyondcancer.com .

About UNO Therapy for Solid Tumors

Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, with tumor metastases responsible for approximately 90% of all cancer-related deaths. Current cancer treatment modalities generally include chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation, and/or surgery. Ultra-high concentration Nitric Oxide (UNO) therapy is a completely new approach to preventing relapse or metastatic disease. In vitro murine data show that local tumor ablation with UNO stimulates an antitumor immune response in solid tumor cancer models. UNO has the potential to prevent relapse or metastatic disease with as little as a single 5-minute treatment and with limited toxicity or off-target effects.

About Beyond Air, Inc.

Beyond Air, Inc. ( XAIR) is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company developing a revolutionary NO Generator and Delivery System, LungFit®, that uses NO generated from ambient air to deliver precise amounts of NO to the lungs for the potential treatment of a variety of pulmonary diseases. The LungFit® can generate up to 400 ppm of NO, for delivery either continuously or for a fixed amount of time and has the ability to either titrate dose on demand or maintain a constant dose. The company is currently applying its therapeutic expertise to develop treatments for pulmonary hypertension in various settings, in addition to treatments for respiratory tract infections that are not effectively addressed with current standards of care. Beyond Air is currently advancing its revolutionary LungFit® for clinical trials for the treatment of severe lung infections such as acute viral pneumonia (including COVID-19) and nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM). Additionally, Beyond Air, through its affiliate Beyond Cancer, Ltd., is using ultra-high concentrations of NO with a proprietary delivery system to target certain solid tumors. For more information, visit www.beyondair.net .

