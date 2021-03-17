PureCycle Technologies Provides First Quarter 2022 Update

PR Newswire

PureCycle's flagship purification facility in Ironton , Ohio , remains on schedule targeting mechanical completion in early fourth quarter 2022 and expected pellet production by year-end 2022.

Construction is underway for PureCycle's second purification facility, the first multi-line purification facility in Augusta, Georgia , with Phase 1 (260 million pounds capacity) on track for startup in fourth quarter of 2023.

Commercial pipeline progressing with the Augusta purification facility (lines 1 & 2) currently 70% allocated through multi-year commitments. Feedstock discussions remain on track with 75% of lines 1 & 2 under letters of intent (LOIs).

PureCycle added top industry leaders to its Board of Directors with the appointments of Steven Bouck and Allen Jacoby as independent directors, effective March 15, 2022 .

ORLANDO, Fla., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. ("PureCycle" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PCT), a U.S.-based company revolutionizing plastic recycling, today announced a corporate update and financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022.

Management Commentary

Mike Otworth, PureCycle's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "PureCycle made considerable operational progress during the first quarter of 2022 and continues to execute against its strategic growth plan. Our Augusta purification facility build-out is underway and remains on track for startup in the fourth quarter of 2023. We continue to expand our feedstock supply network highlighted by significant progress on our first two lines in Augusta, while the successful commercial market progress of our team is visible through the full allocation of Ironton and 70% allocation of the first two lines in Augusta through multi-year commitments.

"PureCycle remains steadfast in our mission to advance the sustainable plastic revolution through our unique purification process. We are excited about our recent progress and look forward to updating you as we continue to advance our objectives throughout the remainder of 2022 and beyond."

Larry Somma, PureCycle's Chief Financial Officer, added, "Following our successful private placement equity raise in March, we remain intently focused on securing project debt financing for Augusta lines 1 and 2, along with three PreP facilities. We have engaged Jefferies LLC to lead the project debt financing, which is progressing, and we look forward to providing updates to the market as soon as it is completed."

Operational Update

PureCycle's flagship purification facility in Ironton, Ohio remains on track with mechanical completion expected in early fourth quarter 2022 followed by initial pellet production by year- end. The construction site is now energized and 4 out of the 26 modules have been delivered and lifted into place. In addition, 98% of the PreP equipment is now on site and the Company plans a preprocessing soft start in the third quarter of 2022. The Ironton flagship purification facility has a capacity of 107 million pounds per year of Ultra-Pure Recycled (UPR) resin and will mark the Company's first step in tackling the ongoing plastic waste crisis around the globe.

During the first quarter, PureCycle broke ground on its first multi-line purification facility in Augusta, Georgia, in-line with the Company's previously stated timeline. Since starting construction, engineering activities remain on track and key construction contracts are in place. PureCycle has placed key long lead orders including vessels, precision machinery and instrumentation. PureCycle anticipates an acceleration of Phase 1 construction activities by leveraging the existing key strategic partnerships utilized in Ironton's buildout; the first two purification lines are currently on track for start-up in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Company recently announced the appointment of two new members to its existing Board of Directors, Steven F. Bouck and Allen Jacoby, effective March 15, 2022. With 50 years of combined experience, these additions to the PureCycle's leadership team will be instrumental in advancing the Company's mission and business objectives. PureCycle's also announced its recent elevation of Dustin Olson to chief operating officer in addition to his chief manufacturing officer responsibilities and the expansion of two key roles to the Company's current finance team. The supplemental positions include the vice president of finance and senior director of revenue.

Feedstock and Commercial Update

PureCycle has continued to advance the feedstock procurement pipeline, with approximately 215 million pounds of polypropylene under LOI, to supply the first two lines of the Company's Augusta's purification facility. The Company continues to focus on securing feed for the remaining feedstock capacity and is actively targeting feed streams that are currently being landfilled or incinerated. PureCycle's current feedstock supply pipeline comprises three diverse types of waste streams: post-consumer non-curbside, post-consumer curbside, and post-industrial. By combining alternative waste streams and utilizing the Company's Born Digital strategy, PureCycle aims to develop resins with targeted specifications, broadening the end case use for PureCycle's UPR resin. PureCycle's PureZero program is continuing with an expanded list of targeted organizations that includes both professional and collegiate leagues.

Augusta's lines 1 and 2 are currently 70% allocated through multi-year offtake contractual agreements and commitments, with notable volume derived from packaging converters. As Ironton and Augusta projects progress, the Company's current sales cycle continues to shorten. PureCycle continues to progress negotiations on the remaining 30% of available volume. The market's continuing interest in PureCycle's UPR resin is demonstrated through the full off-take allocation of the Ironton, Ohio facility and the demonstrated acceptance of its Feedstock+ pricing model being implemented at Augusta.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company had total liquidity of $609.9 million including $418.0 million of cash, cash equivalents and debt securities available for sale and $191.9 million in restricted cash. PureCycle had $255.7 million in debt and accrued interest, less $16.8 million of discount and issuance costs as of March 31, 2022. PureCycle's Ironton flagship purification facility's original budget was $242.1 million, which was funded through bond financing. The Company currently expects to exceed the original budget by $55 - $65 million due to increased investments as well as growing inflationary pressures.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC, a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company, for restoring waste polypropylene (PP) into ultra-pure resin. The proprietary process removes color, odor and other contaminants from recycled feedstock resulting in ultra-pure polypropylene suitable for any PP market. To learn more, visit purecycle.com .

