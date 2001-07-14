TEGNA Stations Honored with 96 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced its stations received a record 96 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards – more than any other local broadcast television group and the most in its history. KARE in Minneapolis received 11 individual awards, the most given this year, and the most in its history.
Seven stations – KARE, KING, KSDK, KUSA, KWES, WFAA and WGRZ – garnered the overall excellence honor, the highest achievement awarded. Four stations – KGW, KUSA, WBIR and WXIA – won for excellence in innovation, which recognizes “news organizations that innovate their product to enhance the quality of journalism and the audience’s understanding of news.” Three TEGNA stations – KGW, KHOU and WCSH – received excellence in diversity, equity, and inclusion, a new category introduced in 2021, which is given for “outstanding advocacy journalism tackling the topic of diversity, racial injustice and/or inequality.” Nine stations received excellence in writing and excellence in video honors.
“These awards reflect the commitment our stations and journalists have shown to informing and educating our viewers with valuable news, life-changing investigations, weather and information, and stories that reflect the diversity of their local communities,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “Congratulations to all our stations and journalists on these honors.”
Overall, 27 TEGNA stations were honored, with 11 awarded to KARE; nine to KUSA; seven to KGW; six to KING, KSDK, WFAA and WGRZ; five to KXTV; four to KREM, WBIR and WXIA; three to WCSH, WTHR, WUSA and WWL; two to KENS, KHOU, KTVB and WTIC; and one each to KVUE, KWES, WATN, WBNS, WCNC, WKYC, WTOL and KTHV.
TEGNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Award Winners this year are as follows:
KARE, Minneapolis-St. Paul
- Overall Excellence: KARE 11
- Excellence in Video: Cut Off
- Excellence in Writing: Boyd Huppert
- Continuing Coverage: KARE 11 Investigates: Cruel & Unusual
- Feature Reporting: Mrs. Klein's Greatest Lesson
- Hard News: Pregnant & Shackled
- Investigative Reporting: The GAP: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect
- News Documentary: The GAP: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect
- News Series: Tragedy & Triumph: Ripples Beyond the Trial of Derek Chauvin
- Newscast: KARE 11 News at 10
- Sports Reporting: Coach Isaac
KENS, San Antonio
- Excellence in Video: The Chore of His Choosing
- Newscast: Eyewitness News at 10: Airport Attack
KGW, Portland, Oregon
- Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: A Raisin in the Milk
- Excellence in Innovation: The Story
- Excellence in Writing: Writing by Laural Porter
- Hard News: The impact of an encampment
- News Documentary: Overwhelmed: Inside Oregon's ICUs
- Podcast: The Yellow Car
- Digital: KGW News
KHOU, Houston
- Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Juneteenth: 1865-2021
- News Documentary: Juneteenth: 1865-2021
KING, Seattle
- Overall Excellence: KING 5 News: Stand for Truth
- Breaking News Coverage: Security Breach at the State Capitol
- Continuing Coverage: Skagit: River of Light and Loss
- Investigative Reporting: COVID Exemptions for a Price
- News Series: Ticket to an Autopsy
- Newscast: November Flooding
KREM, Spokane
- Continuing Coverage: The Rebuilding of Malden
- Feature Reporting: Hyland Family Tragedy
- Investigative Reporting: Sam Martinez Death Investigation
- Newscast: KREM 2 News at 6pm - January Windstorm
KSDK, St. Louis
- Overall Excellence: KSDK
- Excellence in Video: Stone Carver
- Excellence in Writing: Mike Bush
- Breaking News Coverage: Easter Sunday Jail Uprising
- Podcast: Abby Eats St. Louis
- Sports Reporting: The Chris Brooks Junior Story
KTHV, Little Rock
- Digital: KTHV11 Digital: Beyond the Headline
KTVB, Boise-Twin Falls
- Breaking News Coverage: Boise mall shooting live coverage
- Digital: KTVB.com
KUSA, Denver
- Overall Excellence: 9NEWS: Colorado's News Leader
- Excellence in Innovation: Next with Kyle Clark: Word of Thanks
- Excellence in Video: The Game
- Excellence in Writing: Vanderveen Writing Composite
- Breaking News Coverage: The Marshall Fire
- Feature Reporting: Karl and Donna
- Hard News: A Conversation Lingers
- Newscast: Next: Boulder County Wildfire Aftermath
- Sports Reporting: Branson's Field of Dreams
KVUE, Austin
- Hard News: Ponderosa Fire
KWES, Midland-Odessa
- Overall Excellence: NewsWest 9
KXTV, Sacramento
- Excellence in Writing: Fire - Power - Money: The French Laundry Connection
- Continuing Coverage: Fire - Power - Money: Crime and Politics
- Feature Reporting: Women in Firefighting
- Investigative Reporting: Fire - Power - Money: The French Laundry Connection
- News Series: Fire - Power - Money: Can PG&E be Rehabilitated?
WATN, Memphis
- Sports Reporting: The Golden Goal
WBIR, Knoxville
- Excellence in Innovation: WBIR's Abandoned Places of East Tennessee
- Digital: WBIR.com
- News Documentary: The Body Farm
- News Series: The History of East Knoxville Beyond the Headlines
WBNS, Columbus
- Excellence in Writing: Bryant's Way with Words
WCNC, Charlotte
- Newscast: Tragedy in Rock Hill - WCNC 6PM Newscast
WCSH, Portland, Maine
- Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: The French Disconnection
- Excellence in Video: Schooner Bowdoin: A Classroom Like no Other
- Hard News: 9/11: Maine Remembers
WFAA, Dallas
- Overall Excellence: WFAA
- Excellence in Writing: CPR, Q, and 'Ausome' Allen
- Breaking News Coverage: Timberview High School Shooting
- Feature Reporting: 'Kids Need Our Love, Mom'
- News Series: Banking Below 30
- Sports Reporting: 'Long Live the King'
WGRZ, Buffalo
- Overall Excellence: WGRZ
- Investigative Reporting: Defunding the Mayor
- News Documentary: Tragic Legacy
- News Series: Recycling Revealed
- Newscast: Channel 2 News Tonight: Governor Cuomo Resigns
- Podcast: Unsolved: True Crime in WNY
WKYC, Cleveland
- Podcast: Bomb City USA
WTHR, Indianapolis
- Excellence in Video: The Giants of Japan
- Breaking News Coverage: WTHR FedEx Shooting
- Feature Reporting: Making a Case for Mustard
WTIC, Hartford
- Excellence in Video: Remember Their Names
- Excellence in Writing: From Pen to Paper to Pixels; Jim Altman Writes 2021
WTOL, Toledo
- News Series: Murder in the Suburbs
WUSA, Washington, DC
- Excellence in Video: Helping Oysters Make a Comeback
- Digital: Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Complete Coverage
- Feature Reporting: New York & Pennsylvania: Failing the Chesapeake Bay
WWL, New Orleans
- Breaking News Coverage: Ida: The Warehouse
- Digital: Looking Out for the Vulnerable
- Feature Reporting: Teenage Chess Champion
WXIA, Atlanta
- Excellence in Innovation: Drawing Conclusions
- Excellence in Video: Game of Life
- Excellence in Writing: Savannah Levins
- Investigative Reporting: Revictimized: Women Raped, then Robbed of Justice
The Edward R. Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.
