Desktop Metal Founder and CEO Ric Fulop to Present at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) announced today that Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO, will present at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 4:10 p.m. EST at the InterContinental Boston Hotel.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available online from a link at the Events and Presentations section of Desktop Metal’s investor relations site, accessible at ir.desktopmetal.com. Desktop Metal recommends registering at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to ensure timely access. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation at this same website.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with an expansive portfolio of 3D printing solutions, from rapid prototyping to mass production. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make additive manufacturing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world’s 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum, named to MIT Technology Review’s list of 50 Smartest Companies, and the 2021 winner of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Award in materials.

For more information, visit www.desktopmetal.com.

