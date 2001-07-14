Willdan to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Willdan Group, Inc. (“Willdan”) (Nasdaq: WLDN) today announced that members of its executive team will participate in the following investor conferences during June 2022:

June 7, 2022, Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA. Management is scheduled to present at 3:35 PM ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https%3A%2F%2Fir.willdangroup.com%2F under Events and Presentations.

June 22, 2022, ROTH 8th Annual London Conference

Willdan’s current investor presentation document is available at ir.willdangroup.com. Individual investor conference meetings are not webcast.

About Willdan

Willdan Group, Inc. (“Willdan”) is a nationwide provider of professional, technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2021. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

