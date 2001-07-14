Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner is Now the First Consumer Product Registered to Keep Killing Bacteria and Viruses that Cause the Flu and COVID-19 for up to 24 hours

The U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has registered Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner (EPA Reg No. 4091-21-3573) to keep killing 99.9% of bacteria & viruses that cause the flu and COVID-19, for up to 24 hours, even when the surface is touched or contacted multiple times1.

While it had previously been registered by the EPA to provide an initial kill of viruses, Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner has been tested by a third-party lab, in accordance with the EPA testing guidelines, and was shown to provide up to 24-hour residual antiviral defense. The EPA has conducted a data review and granted registration.

In addition to killing viruses for up to 24 hours, Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner also provides a defensive shield that keeps killing bacteria for up to 24 hours2, making it the first consumer product registered to keep killing 99.9% of bacteria and viruses for up to 24 hours, even after multiple touches.

“Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner is a brand that has dedicated years to research in order to create meaningful science-backed products that bring consumers a sense of confidence they’re doing what they can to defend their home and surfaces in this ever-changing world,” said Marchoe Northern, Senior VP North America Home Care, P&G. “Since launch, Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner has provided people with a 24-hour bacteria shield, and we continue to look for ways to deliver long-lasting defense. We’re excited to bring consumers a product that combines Microban 24’s cleaning power with 24-hour residual defense against bacteria and viruses, touch after touch.”

What many people may not realize is that even after sanitizing a surface, bacteria and viruses can be reintroduced to the surface and spread from surface to surface through the human touch. Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner can help people defend their surfaces from bacteria and viruses for a full day, even after repeated touches. To kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses for up to 24 hours on hard, non-porous, non-food contact surfaces, consumers can simply preclean visibly dirty surfaces and then spray Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner until thoroughly wet and allow to air dry without wiping.

“It remains extremely important to sanitize against both bacteria and viruses. Having a tool that will keep killing both for up to 24 hours will allow people to defend their households against these microbes,” said Dr. Frank Esper, an expert in respiratory viruses & emerging infectious diseases and an advisor to Microban 24. “As people continue to take preventative measures to reduce the spread of bacteria and viruses that can cause illnesses, the ability to use a 3-in-1 product that cleans, sanitizes and defends against 99.9% of bacteria and viruses for up to 24 hours is a game-changer.”

Prior to this approval, Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner was registered by the EPA to initially kill viruses, including the virus that causes COVID-19, in just 60 seconds and was included on EPA List N.

Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner is available in both Fresh Scent and Citrus Scent. The entire Microban 24 product lineup is sold at major retailers nationwide in store and online. To learn more, please visit Microban24.com%2FVirus. Follow Microban 24 on Instagram and Facebook at @Microban24 for tips and tricks on how to get the most out of your cleaning products, as well as updates on future innovations and offerings.

1 When used as directed, Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner kills E. aerogenes and S. aureus bacteria and viruses, including Influenza A H1N1 virus, Human Coronavirus 229E and SARS-CoV-2, for up to 24 hours, even after multiple touches. To kill 99.9% of viruses for 24 hours: Preclean visibly soiled surfaces. Hold container 6”-8” from surface and spray until thoroughly wet. For use only on hard, nonporous nonfood contact surfaces. Allow to air dry without wiping. Reapply if surface is scrubbed. See microban24.com/virus for full usage instructions.

2 When used as directed, Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner kills E. aerogenes and S. aureus bacteria and viruses, including Influenza A H1N1 virus, Human Coronavirus 229E and SARS-CoV-2, for up to 24 hours, even after multiple touches. See microban24.com/virus for full usage instructions.

About Procter & Gamble

