JetBlue Recognized as First Airline to Begin LGBTQ+ Safe Spaces Certification Process as it Celebrates Pride Month 2022

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU), New York’s Hometown Airline®, is commemorating Pride Month with a series of special events and support for various LGBTQ+ organizations and partners throughout the month of June and beyond.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are the heart of JetBlue’s core values and are included in everything we do, because we believe that to inspire humanity means you must be inclusive of all of humanity,” said Icema Gibbs, vice president CSR and DEI, JetBlue. “At JetBlue, we believe the LGBTQ+ community should be supported year round, beyond Pride month, and we will continue to stand for the right for every crewmember and customer to feel safe and valued—while ensuring we are marching towards a more equal, inclusive and just world.”

JetBlue Begins Official ‘Safe Spaces’ Certification Process with The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative

JetBlue is a long-time supporter of The+Stonewall+Inn+Gives+Back+Initiative (SIGBI), which leverages the historic significance of the New York City LGBTQ+ landmark to help other communities that don’t have the same LGBTQ+ resources or support. As an original SIGBI donor, the airline is proud to be named the launch airline partner for the organization’s Safe Spaces certification program, which identifies travel companies, entertainment venues, food and beverage locations, stores, businesses and other public venues that put in the work year-round to serve as a Safe Space for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Last year, JetBlue added SIGBI to its roster of charitable organizations on its TrueBlue+points%26rsquo%3B+donation+site, where customers can contribute TrueBlue points to any listed charity of their choice.

Proud Supporter of The Center

JetBlue continues to serve as the official airline of The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center – known locally as The+Center. Since 1983, The Center has been supporting, fostering and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community of New York City and empowers people to lead healthy, successful lives. The Center celebrates diversity and advocates for justice and opportunity.

Along with SIGBI, JetBlue also added The Center to its roster of charitable organizations on its TrueBlue+points%26rsquo%3B+donation+site last year, connecting even more customers to the organization’s critical work within the LGBTQ+ community.

Showing Up in Support Nationwide

JetBlue’s support of the LGBTQ+ community also reaches beyond New York City. Over the years hundreds of JetBlue crewmembers and senior leaders have marched in pride celebrations across the country – from New York City to West Hollywood – and will continue to do so this year.

For the first time, JetBlue+Vacations and Paisly will join in support with JetBlue, from their own backyard of Fort Lauderdale, during the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade on June 18. Accompanied by a branded float, festive pride-themed giveaways, and a booth on the parade route, 250 local crewmembers will march in support of equality. JetBlue Vacations and Paisly are proud to strengthen their commitment to the South Florida LGBTQ+ community and its many allies.

Additionally, JetBlue has provided support for a variety of LGBTQ+ nonprofits across the country including Lambda Legal, New York City Anti-Violence Project, NLGJA – the Association of LGBTQ Journalists, OutRight Action International, The Trevor Project, SAGE and Rainbow Railroad, as well as AIDS Walks in Florida and California. The airline also is a founding member of the Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

Leading the Way with a New Gender-Inclusive Uniform Policy

Last year, JetBlue rolled out a new uniform policy with a vast range of apparel and hair and makeup preferences for all crewmembers, regardless of race/ethnicity, gender, age and body type. JetBlue’s gender-inclusive uniform and hair and makeup policy offers crewmembers a combination of uniform pieces, rather than pre-selected items based on binary gender terms. By adopting a gender-inclusive program, JetBlue ensures that all crewmembers, regardless of gender identity, can feel represented.

Streaming Pride All Month Long

JetBlue is providing customers with even more industry-leading inflight entertainment options with 31 Pride-related features available onboard all month long. LGBTQ+-famous titles include Cabaret, Rocketman, and previous JetBlue Pride partner, RuPaul’s Drag Race, to name a few.

Celebrating 10 Years of Nonstop JetPride

JetPride became JetBlue’s first Crewmember Resource Group (CRG) in 2012, welcome to all LGBTQ+ crewmembers and their allies. JetPride strives to provide mentoring to develop their career paths, support external JetBlue initiatives in the LGBTQ+ community, bring increased visibility to and perspective on LGBTQ+ workplace issues, and advocate for a continued bias-free workplace where LGBTQ+ JetBlue crewmembers can thrive. Last year, JetPride updated its logo to align with the new Progress Pride flag, further emphasizing the CRG’s mission to increase visibility of LGBTQ+ issues in the workplace.

