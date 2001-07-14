Humana Adds 14 States in Phase 2 of CenterWell Home Health Launch

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has announced the addition of 14 states to the ongoing initiative to rebrand the home health division of Kindred at Home (KAH) as CenterWell+Home+Health. The announcement of Phase 2 of the initiative brings to 21 the number of states where KAH home health services have transitioned – or started transitioning – to CenterWell Home Health.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005365/en/

Humana Inc. has announced the addition of 14 states to the ongoing initiative to rebrand the home health division of Kindred at Home (KAH) as CenterWell Home Health. The announcement of Phase 2 of the initiative brings to 21 the number of states where KAH home health services have transitioned – or started transitioning – to CenterWell Home Health. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The brand transition to CenterWell Home Health represents a major step in the full integration of Kindred at Home’s home health operations into Humana. Last August, Humana announced that it had completed+the+acquisition of Kindred at Home to reinforce its commitment to invest in home-based clinical solutions that can improve patient health outcomes, increase satisfaction for patients and providers, and create value for health plan partners.

“During the pandemic, the amount of care delivered in the home surged, further validating to patients and providers alike that home is an effective site for the care of many conditions. As a result, we expect increased levels of adoption of care in the home to continue,” said Andy+Agwunobi%2C+M.D.%2C+MBA, President of Humana’s home business. “So the rollout of the CenterWell Home Health brand comes at a great time. It reinforces our efforts to expand our home health capabilities to meet the needs of our patients.”

Humana introduced the CenterWell Home Health brand, along with the first phase of transitioning the home health division of Kindred at Home, on March 1.

Home health operations in the following states are included in Phase 2: Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Phase 1 included Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon and Washington.

The third and final phase of the rebranding initiative is scheduled for early September, when KAH home health operations in 17 additional states are expected to begin the move to CenterWell Home Health. When the rebranding is complete, CenterWell Home Health will support patients from more than 350 locations across 38 states.

“Our patients can rest assured that CenterWell Home Health will maintain care continuity throughout the brand transition,” said Susan Benoit, President of CenterWell Home Health. “In fact, both patients and providers should notice little change in their experience, with the same care provided by their same trusted caregivers.”

The rebranded Kindred at Home locations will now display new interior and exterior signage reflecting the CenterWell Home Health brand. Employees in these locations will receive new uniforms, apparel and other branded materials to help bring the brand to life.

The introduction of CenterWell Home Health is part of a larger effort to brand all of Humana’s payer-agnostic healthcare service offerings – open to patients with a variety of health plans, not just those offered by Humana – under the name CenterWell. In March of 2021 Humana introduced CenterWell Senior Primary Care, a fast-growing organization of senior-focused primary care centers across the U.S. Humana is working to integrate its CenterWell offerings into a cohesive whole so that all of a patient’s health needs can be addressed while avoiding gaps in care.

About CenterWell

At CenterWell, part of Humana Inc., we create care experiences that put patients at the center. The result is healthcare that provides ease, comprehensiveness and, most of all, a personal approach. Our primary care, pharmacy, and home health services go beyond traditional clinical settings and outcomes, working with patients and their care teams to close gaps and take their whole health into account. Because when care is made relevant and accessible, patients can lead healthier and happier lives.

The first services to adopt the CenterWell name were Humana’s senior-focused primary care centers. CenterWell Senior Primary Care serves members of many Medicare Advantage plans and is committed to providing personalized, high-quality primary care combined with an excellent patient experience.

During 2022, the Home Health division of Humana-owned Kindred at Home is transitioning to the CenterWell brand – becoming CenterWell Home Health. Also in 2022, Humana’s pharmacy business will take on the CenterWell name, becoming CenterWell Pharmacy.

In recent years, Humana has significantly expanded its healthcare services capabilities to better serve its medical members and to significantly strengthen its payer-agnostic care offerings. These services help deliver on the promise of better quality and health outcomes, lower costs and a simpler, more personalized experience for the people they touch.

The CenterWell logo features a blossom with three petals symbolizing physical, emotional and social wellness – important aspects of whole-person health that CenterWell care services address.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other healthcare professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes healthcare easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005365/en/