Selina Opens U.S. Flagship Hotel in Washington, D.C.'s Union Market

Selina, the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality brand targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, has opened Selina Union Market in Washington, D.C.'s blossoming Union Market neighborhood. The hotel—the seventh for Selina in the U.S.—expands Selina’s global portfolio to over 155 open and secured properties. Designed for digital nomads and modern travelers, Selina offers guests alternative ways to stay, play and work at their unique destinations around the world. Selina Union Market is the brand’s signature U.S. property, featuring all of the unique elements and offerings that makes Selina one of today’s most dynamic and forward-thinking hospitality brands.

A collaborative space for diverse communities to congregate, Selina Union Market’s décor is modern industrial, using the space’s history as a former seed factory and antiques shop to inspire interior design elements. Outfitted with an earth-tone color scheme and furnished with upcycled furniture, the hotel is outdoorsy, artistic, and epicurean. Working with modern artists, Selina commissioned a colorful, four-story custom mural by Stencil Network and Sergio+Stuff, in addition to original screened artworks from Washington artists, Veronica Barker-Barzel and Victory Dance Creative, showcasing whimsical, creative displays throughout the property.

Selina Union Market houses 106 rooms of mixed accommodations, including suites, standard rooms, micro bedrooms, and shared-style accommodations. Each space allows guests to personalize their stay based on privacy preference, comfort, and budget – a unique lodging experience the average hotel does not offer. The property also includes multiple open floor coworking spaces and private meeting rooms, an all-day restaurant, four rentable artist studios, a cinema room, a common kitchen, an onsite wellness studio, a downstairs cellar for dancing, and an expansive rooftop with stunning city views and amazing cocktails.

The hotel is working with a variety of local partners to bring exciting experiences to guests and Washingtonians alike. These partnerships include Skincando, an organic skincare line developed in Washington; Pure+Drop+IV, an on-demand concierge mobile IV therapy brand; DJ+Farrah+Flosscett, who will perform full time at the hotel; SoFar+Sounds, set to perform surprise live concerts throughout the summer; and artist Vero+Barker, who will showcase screen printing demonstrations and workshops. Other programs include pop-up food and beverage shops, wellness classes, movie nights, comedy shows, professional talks, access to tours with local distilleries and museums, dance classes and rooftop parties.

As a brand focused on supporting local communities, Selina Union Market is an attractive new hangout spot for DMV area residents and visitors. Introductory room rates vary depending on seasonality and start from $200 per night for a standard room, $500 per night for a private loft. Selina also offers Community Accommodations at $50 per night for a bed in one of the shared-style rooms. To celebrate its opening, Selina Union Market is offering 25% off accommodation through Aug. 31, 2022.

About Selina

Selina is one of the world's largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Founded in 2014, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina's portfolio includes over 155 open or secured properties across 25 countries and 6 continents. On December 2, 2021, Selina entered into a definitive merger agreement with BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BOAS), the closing of which, which is subject to customary conditions, will result in Selina becoming a publicly listed company. For further information on Selina, visit www.selina.com or check out @selina on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

