Digital Goods Platform SEAGM Chooses Payoneer to Open Marketplace Access to More Cross-Border Sellers

Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO), the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, today announced that SEAGM, a Malaysian-based international digital goods e-commerce platform, has chosen to partner with Payoneer to enable direct payments to SMBs from India, the Netherlands, China, Turkey, South Africa and other locations who sell in SEAGM’s marketplace ecosystem.

“SEAGM currently serves over 11 million active customers around the world by offering 10,000+ digital goods in its marketplaces, and Payoneer works to ensure that payments are not a barrier to growing their product offerings and user base across borders,” says Nagesh Devata, Senior Vice President, APAC at Payoneer. “Global access to movies, games, and music is enabled by digital marketplaces like SEAGM, and by leveraging Payoneer’s technology and expertise to enhance SEAGM’s payments capabilities, sellers from important markets can now be paid directly into their local bank accounts for the digital goods they offer on SEAGM.”

“With the gaming industry flourishing, SEAGM continues to find ways to keep up with the growing needs of our platform users from different parts of the world. We believe that our partnership with Payoneer would give us a kick-start towards our goal - expanding our online gaming marketplace's community and reach,” said Tommy Chieng, Co-founder and CEO of SEAGM. “Through Payoneer, not only will our platform be available to them, but they will also benefit from and experience efficient and secure payment services without having to worry about the distance."

“Payoneer’s mission is to be a partner of growth for digital businesses of all sizes and from all corners of the world. We are thrilled to team up with Southeast Asian e-commerce leaders like SEAGM to expand their ecosystem by extending their global reach,” continued Devata. “SEAGM is an excellent example of how fast-growing digital entertainment marketplaces look to scale by ensuring that their sellers can pay and get paid internationally.”

About SEAGM

SEA Gamer Mall Sdn Bhd, SEAGM is an established international digital goods and services e-commerce platform company for global gamers, game developers, and publishers. With several offices worldwide in Malaysia, China, and Thailand, SEAGM is the gamer's choice for online game top-ups and digital goods.

SEAGM has successfully developed a digital goods e-commerce and online game payment platform (SEAGM.com) and a digital goods marketplace platform (KALEOZ.com) from the ground up. With many projects and successful collaborations and partnerships in place, SEAGM is set to achieve greater milestones as it makes its mark in the gaming industry globally.

About Payoneer

Payoneer is the world's go-to partner for digital commerce, everywhere. From borderless payments to boundless growth, Payoneer promises any business, in any market, the technology, connections and confidence to participate and flourish in the new global economy.

Since 2005, Payoneer has been imagining and engineering a truly global ecosystem so the entire world can realize its potential. Powering growth for customers ranging from aspiring entrepreneurs in emerging markets to the world's leading digital brands like Airbnb, Amazon, Google, Upwork, and Walmart, Payoneer offers a universe of opportunities, open to you.

