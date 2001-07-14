DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences in June 2022

DigitalBridge+Group%2C+Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced that senior executives from the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

May 31- June 2: Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Ben Jenkins, President & CIO of DigitalBridge, will be hosting a fireside chat on June 1 st , 2022, at 2:45 pm ET.

, 2022, at 2:45 pm ET. Senior management of the firm will be conducting 1x1 meetings with investors at the conference on June 1st, 2022.

June 13-14: Wells Fargo Streaming & Connectivity Day - virtual

Jacky Wu, CFO of DigitalBridge, will be participating in a fireside chat on June 13, 2022, at 12:30 pm ET.

Executives from the firm will be conducting 1x1 meetings with investors at the conference on June 13, 2022.

June 14 - 16: Credit Suisse 24th Annual Communications Conference - virtual

Ben Jenkins, President & CIO of DigitalBridge, will be hosting a fireside chat on June 15, 2022, at 10:05 am ET.

Senior management of the firm will be conducting 1x1 meetings with investors at the conference on June 15, 2022.

The presentations will be made available via webcast on the Shareholders section of the DigitalBridge website at www.digitalbridge.com

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $47 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005882/en/