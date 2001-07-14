Ecovyst Issues 2021 Sustainability Report

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) (“Ecovyst” or the “Company”) today announced the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report, “Growing + Greening: Accelerating Sustainable Product Innovation.” This report features 2021 data, including HSES, greenhouse gas emissions, energy, water, and waste results. It further reflects the progress Ecovyst has made toward achieving the goals established in the Company’s inaugural Sustainability report from 2019, released in June 2020.

“We are committed to driving meaningful sustainable performance by being solution-driven and customer-focused in all we do as an organization. Since 2019, we have made significant progress against our key sustainability goals, including already surpassing our 2025 goal of a 40% reduction in hazardous waste and, for the past two years in a row, achieving the American Chemistry Council (ACC) Top Quartile Safety Performance,” commented Kurt J. Bitting, Ecovyst’s Chief Executive Officer.

Ecovyst’s Perfect Days program, an internal safety and environmental initiative, resulted in zero lost workdays due to accident or injury in both 2020 and 2021. Bitting continued, “Our commitment to the Perfect Days program has been pivotal to achieving industry-leading safety performance.”

Commitment to Developing Sustainable Products

As of year-end 2021, approximately 85% of Ecovyst’s R&D Innovation Investment was directly linked to Sustainability efforts. This focused product orientation allows the Company to develop cutting-edge technologies that are instrumental in helping Ecovyst and its customers achieve their long-term goals. “Our steadfast dedication to sustainability-related innovation investment will propel the business forward for years to come,” continued Bitting.

Responsibility to Employees, the Community and Stakeholders

“Our journey as an environmentally focused company is rooted in a solid foundation. We are continually considering the potential impacts we may have on the environment and our communities with our products and services,” said Elaine T. Simpson, VP, Health, Safety, Environment & Sustainability.

Simpson continued, “We align with applicable UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), the Global Reporting Index (GRI) Standards, and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). We use their metrics to establish goals for the organization and believe that we have developed a solid foundation as a result.”

The 2021 Ecovyst Sustainability Report features results against the 2018 established benchmarks and new social responsibility goals for 2025 and 2030.

To read the full 2021 Ecovyst Sustainability Report, please go to:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ecovyst.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2022%2F05%2FEcovyst-2021-Sustainability-Report.pdf

Please visit our website for more information: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ecovyst.com%2Fsustainability%2F

