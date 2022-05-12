Integral Ad Science Names Yannis Dosios as Global Chief Commercial Officer

PR Newswire

Former Twitter Executive to oversee IAS's global sales, marketing, and customer service organization

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced the appointment of Yannis Dosios as Global Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). As CCO, Dosios leads the company's sales, marketing, and customer service organizations worldwide. He reports directly to Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of Integral Ad Science.

"Yannis has a proven track record of leading companies through rapid business expansion,'' said Utzschneider. "Having worked with Yannis previously, I've seen firsthand how he builds high-performing teams and develops trusted relationships with enterprise partners. At IAS, our mission is to cultivate trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We are excited for Yannis to join our leadership team and execute against our strategic vision for the company."

Dosios joins IAS from Twitter, where he was most recently Vice President of Emerging Businesses, responsible for accelerating growth for MoPub's mobile monetization platform and the Twitter Developer Platform. Previously, Yannis led Global Strategy and Operations for all of Twitter's revenue lines, driving growth strategy, operational rigor, sales enablement, and scalable customer support. Prior to Twitter, he held senior positions at Yahoo and led the company's programmatic business.

"I'm delighted to join IAS as Global Chief Commercial Officer at such an exciting time for our industry. Now more than ever, trust and transparency are critical for brands, publishers, and platforms," said Dosios. "I see tremendous opportunity to enhance our sales, marketing, and customer service efforts and to further expand the value IAS delivers to our customers."

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com .

