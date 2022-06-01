Fiberon Wildwood composite cladding selected as a 2022 Green Builder Sustainable Product of the Year

PR Newswire

MAUMEE, Ohio, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiberon, a leader in wood-alternative cladding, is proud to announce that its Wildwood PE composite cladding was featured as one of Green Builder's Top 50 Sustainable Products of the Year. Green Builder is the leading voice in sustainable construction, and products included on the Top 50 list represent today's most innovative products that make buildings more resilient, intelligent, efficient, healthy and safe.

Wildwood PE composite cladding is made from 94 percent mixed recycled wood fiber and plastic content destined for landfills and incinerators. It is perfect for architects who want a long-lasting, maintenance-free, sustainable alternative to traditional wood cladding, offering a solution for projects that require the beauty of wood with long-term warranted performance.

"Sustainability has always been important to Fiberon as a company, and we continuously look for ways to be better stewards of the environment," said Mark Ayers, senior vice president of marketing and product development for Fiberon. "This award validates the commitment we have made to producing beautiful, high-performing building products that we can all be proud of. We look forward to continuing to provide sustainably produced products for many years to come."

Wildwood features an open-joint profile and is available in a variety of board lengths and widths for added design flexibility. It also features a durable composite core that ensures exceptional resistance to rotting, cracking, insects and decay. It will cut and install similar to real wood without the hassle and does not require the same staining and painting maintenance that wood requires.

Wildwood is available in two nature-inspired collections that feature rich colors, realistic textures and the organic warmth and beauty of real wood.

For more information on Wildwood composite cladding, visit fiberoncladding.com

About Fiberon

Founded in 1997, Fiberon is a leading U.S. manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing and cladding distributed worldwide. Fiberon also provides products like lighting and outdoor furniture, for a complete outdoor experience. Fiberon products are available in a wide range of styles and price points, all providing the warmth and beauty of natural wood without the costly, time-consuming maintenance. With a goal of improving sustainability and environmental responsibility, Fiberon PE decking contains a minimum of 94% recycled content. Fiberon maintains operations in North Carolina and Idaho. For more information, visit www.fiberondecking.com or call 800-573-8841.

Fiberon is part of the Outdoors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. The Company's growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Water Innovations Group, outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe, and MasterBrand Cabinets' wide-ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

