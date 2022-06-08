Marijuana Company of America, Inc. to Present at LD Micro Invitational XII Conference on June 8, 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ("the Company"), operates, invests, and acquires companies exclusively in the cannabis sector, today announced it will be presenting at the 12th annual Invitational hosted by LD Micro at the Four Seasons Westlake Village, on Wednesday, June 8th at 5:00 pm Pacific time.

Mr. Jesus Quintero, Chief Executive Officer, will conduct one-on-one meetings during the conference and deliver the Company's in-person presentation which can be viewed live and via replay at the webcast link below.

Event: LD Micro Invitational XII

Event Date: June 7 - 9, 2022

Location: Westlake Village, CA

MCOA Presentation Time: June 8, 2022, at 5:00 pm Pacific time in Track Four

Webcast: ldinv12.mysequire.com

Note: Interested parties who want to watch virtually must register on the platform. If you do not want to participate, please send an email to [email protected] and let us know ahead of time.

Jesus Quintero, CEO will provide updates on all MCOA initiatives, including its recent second consecutive quarter with record revenue growth. The Company expects its growth to continue to accelerate into the next quarter as MCOA continues to grow its business. Mr. Quintero will also discuss the Company's activity in strategic acquisitions that fall into diversified cannabis categories as it continues to pursue deals to build scale in its existing markets. The Company also continues to look at opportunities that will grow its national footprint in the U.S., as well as in emerging markets such as Brazil and Uruguay.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

Marijuana Company of America (MCOA) operates, invests, and acquires exclusively companies in the cannabis sector. The Company is a multi-state (licensed) operator and the parent company within the cultivation, distribution, and international consumer product sectors.

Summary of LD Micro Invitational (XII)

The 2022 LD Micro Invitational will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village from June 7th to the 9th. This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are not purely historical and may include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's" reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com or visit www.sec.gov.

