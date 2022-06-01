Cannabis Global Comments on Its Dramatic Business Turnaround – While Many Cannabis Companies Are Retrenching, CBGL Exceeds in Most Categories

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), a licensed Los Angeles-based manufacturer and distributor in the cannabis sector, today prepares to close out its third fiscal quarter ending May 31, 2022, with significant growth across all categories. The Company expects to report a considerable increase in the number of product SKUs shipping during the quarter, a substantial expansion of its retail presence, and most importantly, strong revenue growth when much of the California cannabis industry is retrenching. Cannabis Global expects the strong growth it is experiencing to continue into subsequent quarters.

"We are significantly exceeding our internal goals. We believe we are set on a solid growth trajectory as we add numerous product lines in high growth areas and increase our marketing presence. We could not be more excited about our turnaround. We see a strong path for us through the rest of 2022," commented Company CEO Arman Tabatabaei.

While maintaining its current book of business, which is already experiencing strong growth, Cannabis Global will be seeking to further boost its growth prospects by launching over the next few weeks: 1) a high-end Northern Lights brand with nine new products of premium flower and solventless edibles, 2) a new "El Cheapo" edibles line based on the product positioning of significantly better ingredients at industry beating prices, 3) solventless rosin vape cartridges, 4) three new SKUs of premium rosin enhanced pre-rolls, 5) three new varieties of packaged cannabis flower, and 6) a new distribution agreement for an additional major Southern California delivery service.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce work has already begun on manufacturing and distributing a new line of indoor cultivated exotic flower strains, with the first being the highly conveyed super exotic RS11 strain, which is now ready for distribution. The Company plans to introduce flower and solventless products based on RS11 over the coming two weeks.

Mr. Tabatabaei continued, "We are in a great position as we continue to experience a meaningful turnaround in our business. Our teams are motivated and performing ahead of expectations, and we have selected some unique product directions, which are now about to launch. We plan to further accelerate growth in our business by expanding our selective vertical integration strategy, being highly selective relative to the types of products we introduce, and by continuing to make wise choices relative to marketing partnerships. Finally, we appreciate all the support our new customers, investors, and our board of directors have provided to us as we revamped our operations to further expand into the California cannabis marketplace."

