ProcureAM Launches First-Ever Global Disaster Recovery ETF

Approach provides investment exposure to $2.2 trillion industry. Firm to celebrate launch by ringing Nasdaq opening bell

LEVITTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / ProcureAM, a wholly owned subsidiary of Procure Holdings, LLC, today launches the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FEMA), and rings the opening bell at Nasdaq MarketSite in celebration.

Since 1980, the United States alone has sustained 323 weather and climate disasters, costing a staggering $2.2 trillion dollars in total. By the end of this century, the U.S. government predicts $2 trillion per year in damages from hurricanes, wildfires, floods, droughts, severe storms or earthquakes. The FEMA ETF is the first fund to invest in companies worldwide that are engaged in sustainable recovery and risk reduction efforts of natural disasters.

Index constituents include companies that are materially involved in emergency/backup power generators and batteries, engineering and construction, specialty industrial machinery, building products and materials, as well as waste management, among others. Companies that received contracts with the Federal Emergency Management Agency or similar agencies in the last five years also qualify for inclusion in the fund.

"The unfortunate reality is natural disasters can strike anywhere at any time and displace millions of people. Without restoration companies there to help us recover and build back, the damage would be even more devastating," said Andrew Chanin, co-founder and CEO of ProcureAM. "The FEMA ETF is an opportunity to invest in critical renewal and recovery efforts."

The fund tracks the VettaFi Natural Disaster Response and Mitigation Index, an equal weighted index comprising four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological and meteorological. The FEMA ETF comes at an expense ratio of 0.75 percent and rebalances quarterly.

"This area of the market has been long overlooked by investors, yet the prevalence of natural disasters in the last several decades and in the future is undeniable," said Bob Tull, president and co-founder of ProcureAM. "We built ProcureAM with a mission of launching innovative and distinct investing products. The FEMA ETF is emblematic of that mission."

In addition to the FEMA ETF, ProcureAM also introduced the world's first ETF to give investors pure-play access to the expanding global space industry (NASDAQ:UFO). For additional information on ProcureAM and its products, please visit this link.

The bell ringing event can be viewed on the Nasdaq live stream here.

About ProcureAM

ProcureAM, LLC (ProcureAM) is an innovative exchange-traded product (ETP) issuer based in Levittown, Pennsylvania. Established by renowned industry veterans Robert Tull and Andrew Chanin, ProcureAM offers a unique platform for the creation of both proprietary and partnered ETPs. ProcureAM listens to clients and endeavors to provide investors with access to distinct investment opportunities. Whether you are looking to invest in ETPs or create one, contact ProcureAM to explore your performance potential: www.ProcureETFs.com.

Please consider the Funds investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. This and other important information is contained in the Fund's summary prospectus and prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting procureetfs.com. Read carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is also subject to the following risks: Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the funds. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies may experience much more price volatility, greater spreads between their bid and ask prices and significantly lower trading volumes than securities issued by large, more established companies. The Fund is not actively managed so it would not take defensive positions in declining markets unless such positions are reflected in the underlying index. Please refer to the summary prospectus for a more detailed explanation of the Funds' principal risks. It is not possible to invest in an index.

Natural Disaster/Epidemic Risk - Natural or environmental disasters, such as earthquakes, fires, floods, hurricanes, tsunamis and other severe weather-related phenomena generally, and widespread disease, including pandemics and epidemics, have been and may be highly disruptive to economies and markets, adversely impacting individual companies, sectors, industries, markets, currencies, interest and inflation rates, credit ratings, investor sentiment, and other factors affecting the value of the Fund's investments. Foreign Investment Risks - Foreign securities are typically more volatile, harder to price, and less liquid than U.S. securities.

This product is neither associated with, nor endorsed by, the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA is distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC.

