BrightRock Gold Corp Announces Completion of Lithium Mine Ownership Transfer

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 01, 2022 / Brightrock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC) is pleased to inform shareholders that Brightrock is now 100% owner of the Midnight Owl Mine. The transfer of ownership from Red Beryl Mining Company, Inc. to Brightrock Gold Corp. was successful. All currently maintained public records should now reflect Brightrock Gold Corp. as the sole claimant of the Midnight Owl Mine property. Historically referred to as the Lithium King, a past producing lithium & beryllium mine in Yavapai County, located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona.

The speed at which this transfer was completed puts us way ahead of schedule. This allows our company to move forward with our vision efficiently. With the corporate goal of becoming a 100% domestically sourced and focused Lithium mining company. In the coming days the public will see the significant steps we are taking as a company to establish ourselves as a major contender in this rapidly growing industry.

Transfer of this Ownership can be verified via the Mineral and Land Records System:

https://mlrs.blm.gov/s/blm-case/a02t00000059oYQAAY/c4304485?tabset-1c540=0aceb

Contact:

BrightRock Gold Corporation

www.brightrockgold.com

Phone 866-600-5444

