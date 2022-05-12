Z by HP Powers Today's Professionals to Create without Limitation

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today HP Inc. announced new ZBook mobile workstations, the HP ZBook Studio G9 and HP ZBook Fury G9, two new Z displays, a new Thunderbolt G4 Dock, and tools to help accelerate productivity for data scientists. Built for professional creators, the latest Z by HP solutions unlock more power and performance, seamless collaboration, and the ability to create without limitation.



Professionals need the power to create with speed and fluidity, no matter where they are. For the 25% of creative professionals who work on the go reporting they struggle to stay productive3 and 50% saying they work at home or in a hybrid model, 4 being empowered to do their best work from anywhere is essential. Whether creators are at a desk in the office, in their home workspace, or in a more agile on-the-go setting, they need powerful and flexible technology that accelerates their most demanding workloads and enables seamless collaboration, so that every idea can be brought to life – wherever inspiration strikes.

“Creative professionals want personalized hardware and software experiences that provide them the freedom to pursue their passions and create without their technology or location holding them back,” said Jim Nottingham, general manager and global head, Advanced Compute and Solutions, HP Inc. “Today’s Z by HP announcement blends cutting-edge technology with the versatility of a combined ecosystem to make every creative idea a reality.”

Change the way the world creates

Creative and technical professionals depend on powerful and flexible technology to push the boundaries of their creativity. With 43% of architecture, engineering, construction, and operations (AECO) professionals wanting a faster CPU and 30% a faster GPU, 5 today’s creatives want a device that doesn’t interrupt nor impede their workflows. Creatives’ devices need to become a transparent window into their imagination. The new ZBook Fury G9 and ZBook Studio G9 help media and entertainment artists, AECO and product development professionals, and data scientists tackle multiple heavy workflows. Powered by a desktop-class Intel® 55-watt CPU and up to a professional-grade NVIDIA RTX™ A5500 Laptop GPU or AMD Radeon™ Pro GPUs, the ZBook Fury is so powerful it’ll make creators and technical professionals forget it’s a laptop. From 8K video editing to 3D visualization to machine learning, the new ZBook Fury provides the performance required in today’s most demanding workloads. The ZBook Studio G9 is engineered to deliver fast, frictionless pro-level performance with up to an Intel Core i9 vPro CPU,6 NVIDIA RTX A5500 or GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti. Models equipped with NVIDIA RTX and GeForce RTX GPUs are validated by the NVIDIA Studio program. They deliver performance and stabilization optimizations for the most popular creative applications, plus access to exclusive NVIDIA Studio software: Omniverse, Broadcast, and Canvas. The ZBook Fury G9 and ZBook Studio G9 enable creators to immerse themselves in their work wherever inspiration strikes.

When working through complex workflows like video editing, CAD designs, or analyzing large datasets, a dual screen setup can increase productivity by up to 31%.7 Elevate creative collaboration, share every innovative idea, and amplify the creative canvas across two monitors. The new HP Z24m, now with a conferencing experience, and HP Z24q 23.8" quad HD displays offer a 90Hz refresh rate8 to create with unhindered fluidity, exceptional front-of-screen color with factory color calibrated sRGB and P3 calibrated color spaces, plus VESA DisplayHDR 400 for more dynamic visuals and true-to-life color accuracy across both screens. Share every idea with colleagues and clients on the HP Z24m with its integrated conferencing features that include a tiltable 5MP webcam, dual noise-canceling microphones, as well as dual speakers. Plus, enhanced by HP Presence includes Auto Lock and Awake9 proximity sensor which gives users peace of mind that they’re privacy is protected customized to their credentials. Both the HP Z24m and HP Z24q are four-sided borderless displays to provide an all-around uninterrupted view.

The HP Thunderbolt G4 Dock helps seamlessly connects the entire Z ecosystem, boosting security, productivity, and connectively, allowing users to take control of their desks and reduce cables. 66% of employees report that they prefer to use a dock at home,10 and agility in any workspace allows workers to connect, create, and iterate within seconds. The HP Thunderbolt G4 Dock brings up to 280W of power, the ability to fully charge any laptop or mobile workstation with superfast Thunderbolt™ 4 technology,11 and double the ethernet speed than previous generations for fast downloads. Additionally, as the world’s most secure dock,12 IT managers and users can feel safe and secure from the moment they connect with HP SureStart.13

Create faster insights with data

The definition of a professional creator has extended beyond the traditional artist, architect, photographer, animator, and video editor. Just as traditional creators use computing power to create 3D models, architectural designs, video games, and movies, data scientists similarly use computing power to create business insights from data. Select Z by HP data science workstations eliminate some of the most common challenges data scientists face day-to-day by delivering the right tools to turn complex data sets into actionable insights. 42% of data scientists say that configuring their environment takes too much time.14 Now, with the introduction of the Z by HP Data Science Stack Manager, 15 the world's first workstation OEM developed graphical user interface for customizing data science software available on both Ubuntu and Microsoft WSL2,1617 it becomes even easier for data creators to customize and manage their data science environments specific to each project – further accelerating workflows. This curated and managed software stack takes the guesswork out of creating the optimal data science environment by testing and preloading popular data science tools including select packages from Intel’s oneAPI AI Analytics Toolkit, as well as Pytorch, Python, NVIDIA RAPIDS, and more.

Access the power to create from anywhere

The first step toward combining the best of both Emmy® award-winning remoting software solutions came in December 2021 with the HP Teradici single subscription.18 Now, Teradici and HP have launched the first beta release of HP Anyware, the enterprise IT software that keeps people and teams productive by providing secure access to their digital workspaces. HP Anyware integrates Teradici CAS and ZCentral Remote Boost features into a single solution that gives companies the flexibility to harness the power of their cloud, data center, edge, OS, or workstation infrastructure to deliver the ultimate user experience to end-user devices (PC, Mac, laptop, tablet, thin and zero clients). 19

Pricing and availability:20

HP ZBook Studio is expected to be available in June via HP.com. Pricing will be shared closer to availability.

HP ZBook Fury is expected to be available in June via HP.com. Pricing will be shared closer to availability.

HP Z24m G3 QHD Conferencing display is expected to be available in July via HP.com. Pricing will be shared closer to availability.

HP Z24q G3 QHD Display is expected to be available in May starting at $374.

HP Thunderbolt G4 Dock 120W and 280W are expected to be available in May starting at $329 and $439, respectively.

The first beta release of HP Anyware (22.07) is available today through the single 1-year subscription, with general availability expected in summer 2022.21

The Z by HP Data Science Stack Manager will be available for download on the HP website on May 12th, 2022. Select Z by HP desktop and mobile workstations will have the Z by HP Data Science Stack Manager pre-loaded on models with native Ubuntu or Windows via Microsoft WSL222 beginning late June 2022.

About HP

HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

1 Based on HP's internal analysis of docking stations that are Thunderbolt™ 4, have auto validating & self-healing firmware, Meet NIST 800-173 requirements, have Port control, the ability to disable the RJ-45 and a BIOS MAPT authorized list.

2 Based on HP’s internal analysis of displays with integrated webcam, speakers, and mics. Borderless based upon having a 3mm (or less) bezel when viewed from the front as of 3/22/2022.

3 HP Proprietary Research, 2020/2021. Key segments include AEC/PDM, M&E, Business/professional services and other creators.

4 HP Proprietary Research, 2020/2021. Key segments include AEC/PDM, M&E, Business/professional services and other creators.

5 HP Proprietary Research, 2020/2021. Key segments include AEC/PDM, M&E, Business/professional services and other creators.

6 Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel’s numbering, branding and/or naming is not a measurement of higher performance.

7 HP Proprietary Research, 2020/2021. Key segments include AEC/PDM, M&E, Business/professional services and other creators

8 All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower.

9 Auto Lock & Awake is configured through Windows 11 and works with compatible Window 11 PCs.

10 HP Dock & Hubs study. January 2022. 68 end-users in US, Germany, Australia “What are the reasons for using a docking station or hub to work at home?”

11 Requires infrastructure to support 2.5Gb ethernet speeds.

12 Based on HP's internal analysis of docking stations that are Thunderbolt™ 4, have auto validating & self-healing firmware, Meet NIST 800-173 requirements, have Port control, the ability to disable the RJ-45 and a BIOS MAPT authorized list.

13 HP Sure Start on HP Thunderbolt G4 dock supports firmware integrity verification and recovery it does not include real-time and runtime protections or Microsoft SCCM integration typically found on HP Sure Start in HP notebooks.

14 HP proprietary research (Understanding Data Scientists, November 2021)

15 Z by HP Data Science Stack Manager requires Windows 10 version 21H2 (Build 19044) and higher or 64-bit Ubuntu 20.04 and is available on select Z workstations

16 Based on HP’s internal analysis of non-gaming mobile workstations with a minimum 3 ISV certs, configurable professional graphics, and a dedicated workstation brand as of May 2022.

17 WSL 2 requires Windows 10 or higher, Intel Core i5 processor or higher and is available on select Z workstations. You must be running Windows 10 version 21H2 and higher (Build 19044 and higher) or Windows 11.

18 HP and Teradici single 1-year subscription (CA+ subscription) is available for purchase at https://teradici.com/products/future-of-remote-compute. The subscription includes HP ZCentral Remote Boost, Teradici CAS, and for a limited time HP ZCentral Connect version 22. Minimum five (5) seats required per order. Subscription expires one year from date of purchase and will not automatically renew. After one year, unless you renew your subscription, you will not have access to the remote computing device using the CA+ software. ZCentral Remote Boost Sender requires Windows 10 and 11, RHEL/CentOS (7 or 8), or UBUNTU 18.04 or 20.04 LTS operating systems. macOS (10.14 or newer) operating system and ThinPro 7.2 are only supported on the receiver side. Requires network access. ZCentral Connect requires Windows (10 or 11) or Windows Server (2016 or 2019) operating system, Microsoft Active Directory and Intel Active Management Technology for select features. Teradici CAS – PCoIP Agents require Windows 10, Windows Server 2016 or 2019, RHEL/CentOS (7 or 8), Ubuntu 18.04 or macOS Agent Catalina (10.15) or Big Sur (11). Teradici CAS – PCoIP Clients require Windows 10, Ubuntu 18.04 or 20.4 and macOS Catalina (10.15) or Big Sur (11). See https://teradici.com/products/future-of-remote-compute. Additional terms and conditions may apply.​

20 Pricing from HP.com, subject to change without notice. Retailers pricing may vary.

22 WSL 2 requires Windows 10 or higher, Intel Core i5 processor or higher and is available on select Z workstations. You must be running Windows 10 version 21H2 and higher (Build 19044 and higher) or Windows 11.

