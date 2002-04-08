CRISPR Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation of New Clinical Data on Anti-CD70 Allogeneic CAR-T Therapy CTX130™ for Patients with T-cell Lymphoma at the Annual European Hematology Association (EHA) 2022 Hybrid Congress

ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics ( CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced that an abstract providing safety and efficacy data from the ongoing CTX130™ clinical trial for patients with T-cell lymphoma has been accepted for oral presentation at the Annual European Hematology Association (EHA) 2022 Hybrid Congress, taking place June 9 – 12, 2022, at the Messe Wien Exhibition and Congress Center in Vienna, Austria, and online. This will be the first clinical data presented from the CTX130 program.



Abstract #S262 entitled, “The COBALT-LYM Study of CTX130: A Phase 1 Dose Escalation Study of CD70-Targeted Allogeneic CRISPR-Cas9–Engineered CAR-T Cells in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) T-cell Malignancies,” will be presented by Swaminathan P. Iyer, M.D., Professor, Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, during the Gene Therapy and Cellular Immunotherapy – Clinical 2 session on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 16:30 - 17:45 CEST/ 10:30 – 11:45 AM EST, in session room Hall Strauss 1-2.

The accepted abstract is now available online on the EHA website.

CTX130 is currently being investigated in two ongoing Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma and various subtypes of lymphoma, respectively.

About CTX130

CTX130, a wholly-owned program of CRISPR Therapeutics, is a healthy donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T investigational therapy targeting cluster of differentiation 70, or CD70, an antigen expressed on various solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. CTX130 is being developed for the treatment of both solid tumors, such as renal cell carcinoma, and T-cell and B-cell hematologic malignancies. CTX130 is being investigated in two ongoing independent Phase 1, single-arm, multi-center, open-label clinical trials that are designed to assess the safety and efficacy of several dose levels of CTX130 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma and various subtypes of lymphoma, respectively.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

