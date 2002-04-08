(U): Johnson Fistel, Globally-Recognized Law Firm, Investigates Whether Unity Properly Disclosed Company Information. Shareholders are Encouraged to Submit Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP (www.JohnsonFistel.com) is investigating why Unity Software Inc. stock is dropping ("Unity Software" or the "Company") (: U) and whether, any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focus on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under the federal securities laws.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On May 11, 2022, Unity reported its earnings for the first quarter of 2022. The investigation focuses on whether Unity Software properly disclosed that its Pinpointer ad product used in its Operate Solutions business did not rely on data from Apple, but was using data from end users' engagement and platform performance, resulting in customers spending less because of inaccuracies. Additionally, Unity Software failed to disclose that a significant number of its engineers were being redeployed to fix these issues with Pinpointer and thereby were forced to delay their other projects. Shares shed more than a third of their value, worth roughly $5 billion in market capitalization, and were headed for their worst day ever after the gaming-engine company revealed what multiple analysts termed a “self-inflicted wound” in its ad-targeting tools.

