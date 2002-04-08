AirBoss Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

NEWMARKET, Ontario, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX: ABSSF) (the "Company"), announced today that the nominees listed in the April 8, 2022 Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular of the Company were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today in Kitchener, Ontario (the "Meeting"). Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors and the appointment of auditors are set out below.



Election of Directors

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Anita Antenucci 13,624,769 99.99% 1,291 0.01% David Camilleri 13,610,094 99.88% 15,966 0.12% Mary Matthews 13,121,954 96.30% 504,106 3.70% Robert McLeish 12,917,524 94.80% 708,536 5.20% Stephen Ryan 13,622,525 99.97% 3,535 0.03% P. Grenville Schoch 13,536,172 99.34% 89,888 0.66% Alan J. Watson 13,301,794 97.62% 324,266 2.38%

Appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors

Total Votes Percentage of Votes Cast Votes For 13,786,251 99.58% Votes Withheld 58,635 0.42%

Investor Contact: Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.

Media Contact: [email protected]

AirBoss of America is a leading and diversified developer, manufacturer and provider of innovative survivability solutions, advanced custom rubber compounds and finished rubber products that are designed to outperform in the most challenging environments. Founded in 1989, the company operates through three divisions. AirBoss Defense Group is a global leader in personal and respiratory protective equipment and technology for the defense, healthcare, medical and first responder communities. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a top-tier North American custom rubber compounder with 500 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Engineered Products is a supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market and other sectors. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS and on the OTCQX under the symbol ABSSF. Visit www.airboss.com for more information.