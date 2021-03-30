SDIG, AUPH & LILM Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Leading Class Action Firm Reminds Shareholders to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. ( SDIG)

Class Period: Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Stronghold Digital Mining’s October 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”).

Deadline: June 13, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/sdig.

The complaint alleges that the IPO’s Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) contracted suppliers, including Minerva Semiconductor Corp., were reasonably likely to miss anticipated delivery quantities and deadlines; (2) due to strong demand and pre-sold supply of mining equipment in the industry, Stronghold Digital Mining would experience difficulties obtaining miners outside of confirmed purchase orders; (3) as a result, there was a significant risk that Stronghold Digital Mining could not expand its mining capacity as expected; (4) thus, Stronghold Digital Mining would likely experience significant losses; and (5) consequently, defendants’ positive statements about Stronghold Digital Mining’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( AUPH)

Class Period: May 7, 2021 - February 25, 2022

Deadline: June 14, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/auph.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (2) Aurinia’s 2022 sales outlook for LUPKYNIS would fall well short of expectations; (3) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS’s commercial prospects; (4) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. ( LILM, LILMW, QELL, QELLU, QELLW)

Class Period: March 30, 2021 - March 14, 2022

Deadline: June 17, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/lilm.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lilium materially overstates the Lilium Jet’s design and capabilities; (2) Lilium materially overstates the likelihood for the Lilium Jet’s timely certification; (3) Lilium misrepresents its ability to obtain or create the necessary batteries for the Lilium Jet; (4) the SPAC-merger would not and did not generate enough cash to commercially launch the Lilium Jet; (5) Qell Acquisition Corp. did not engage in proper due diligence regarding the Merger; and (6) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | [email protected]