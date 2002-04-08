Big Screen Entertainment Group Expands Its Television Slate

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group ( BSEG, Financial) is having its busiest year ever for developing television shows and is especially bullish on book series adaptation Dead End Dating.



Having secured the screen rights late last year to the bestselling saga, the treatment laying out several seasons of the show is complete and approved and now the Los Angeles-based company has moved onto the scriptwriting stage.

The world of mystery, magic and romance contained in author Kimberly Raye’s eight novels set around a matchmaking agency for vampires and other fantastical creatures should make for a globally popular TV series, according to the BSEG development team.

“We couldn’t be more excited about bringing this much-loved material to the screen and have a world class team devoting their brilliant talents, hearts and minds to the project,” said Big Screen Chief Executive Kimberley Kates.

That team includes experienced creatives Michael Lange, Ksana Golod, Catherine Taylor and Kates herself, with all four serving as executive producers.

But as television production ramps up again with the pandemic in the rear-view mirror, Dead End Dating is just one part of the television slate at Big Screen.

Original children’s series Storytime goes into production soon and development is at an advanced stage on sci-fi series Singularity Principle, environmental action-drama Earth Angels and mystery thriller Black Magic while development work is completed on female pilot series Avenger Field.

Meanwhile, Big Screen’s film division continues work on a range of new projects including Christmas family adventure Santa4Real.

The healthy state of the public company is reflected in the year end filings just filed with OTC, which show Big Screen had a much better year than the previous one.

Looking to the future, the company will be represented at the Cannes Film Festival, May 17-28, showcasing product and taking meetings at the world’s biggest and most glamorous movie marketplace.

In addition to developing and distributing new content, Big Screen owns and operates Big Stream, a thriving streaming platform with many hundreds of hours of film, TV and documentary content, including original programming.

Big Screen Entertainment Group ( BSEG, Financial) is a well-established distribution and production company based in Beverly Hills. Built on a love for storytelling, the business launched in 2005 and has grown to specialize in production, post-production, and distribution in the US, Internationally. It continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models in an ever-changing media world.

