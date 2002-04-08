Kalera To Hold First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, May 19, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalera AS (Euronext Growth Oslo: KAL, Bloomberg: KSLLF), today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022 on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The company will hold a related conference call and webcast the same day at 9:00 am Eastern Daylight Time.



The link for the webcast and presentation will be available on the company’s website. https://kalera.com/investors/

To access the call 1-844-889-4333 (within the United States) of 1-412-317-5477 (outside of the United States). Ask to join Kalera’s call.

A replay of this call will be available at 1-877-344-7529 (within the United States) or 1-412-317-0088 (outside of the United States. The replay access code is 9496719

A replay of the webcast will also be available at https://kalera.com/investors/

About Kalera:

Kalera is a vertical farming company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Kalera uses proprietary technology and plant and seed science to sustainably grow year-round, local, non-GMO leafy greens that are nutrient-rich and free of harmful chemicals or pesticides. It has spent several years optimizing plant nutrient formulas and developing an advanced automation and data acquisition system with Internet of Things, cloud, big data analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities. Kalera currently operates farms in the US (Orlando, Atlanta, Houston and Denver) as well as in Munich and Kuwait. Additional farms are in development. More information is available at www.kalera.com.

