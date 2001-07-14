The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (ENOB) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz continues its investigation of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (“Enochian” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENOB) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 25, 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Serhat Gumrukcu, the inventor and co-founder of Enochian, had been arrested and charged in a murder-for-hire conspiracy.

On this news, Enochian’s stock fell $2.17, or 37%, to close at $3.70 per share on May 25, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on June 1, 2022, Hindenburg Research published a research report alleging, among other things, that the charge related to the murder of Gregory Davis, just days before Gumrukcu was to defend himself against felony fraud allegations related to a deal with Davis. According to the report, "[f]ederal prosecutors argued that the prospective merger deal that eventually resulted in Enochian going public served as a key motive for the murder."

On this news, Enochian’s stock fell as much as 44.9% during intraday trading on June 1, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

