Superior Group of Companies Taps Top Level Apparel and Footwear Executive Catherine Beldotti Donlan as President, Superior Uniform Group, Healthcare;

SEMINOLE, Fla., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. ( SGC), is pleased to announce the hiring of Catherine Beldotti Donlan, a multi-faceted business executive with nearly 25 years in the apparel and footwear industry. Effective immediately, Beldotti Donlan will assume the role of President of the Company’s Superior Uniform Group - Healthcare division (SUGH).

Beldotti Donlan’s impressive record of strategic leadership features notable successes building and growing sales, marketing, and product development teams. Her broad experience spans multi-channel, wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer verticals for iconic brands such as Converse®, Puma®, Ryka®, and Reebok®. Most recently, Beldotti Donlan served as General Manager and SVP of Retail for Innocor while also serving as an executive advisor and board member to wellness and fitness brands.

"We are very excited to welcome Catherine to SGC," said Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer. "Catherine's leadership experience includes executing winning sales strategies, (wholesale, retail, and consumer), marketing, product development, and product launches. We look forward to welcoming her to our team and, together, taking our healthcare division to the next level of growth and profitability."

In 2018, Beldotti Donlan began her most recent role at Innocor™, where she led a $430 million enterprise that spanned a variety of legacy brands. At Innocor, Beldotti Donlan spearheaded a strategic shift that bolstered underdeveloped channels, leading to double digit growth following flat to declining revenue. She spent the previous seven years as the North America General Manager and VP of Converse where she built a legacy of success – including setting strategies that led the company to cross the one-billion-dollar revenue threshold. Prior to Converse, Beldotti Donlan spent over three years at Puma North America leading strategic growth initiatives for key accounts. These successful roles were ignited by her love for fitness and built on her early career in sales, marketing and product development at Ryka and Reebok. She received her B.A. in International Affairs from Tufts University, where she also served as a team captain of the Tufts lacrosse team.

Beldotti Donlan said, “I could not be more excited to join Superior Uniform Group. I look forward to being part of this dynamic leadership team and building on the incredible foundation that has been created. I am passionate about the opportunity to together drive the next phase of innovation and strategic growth.”

Beldotti Donlan will report directly to SGC’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael Benstock.

Alongside the hiring of Beldotti Donlan comes the announcement that Peter Benstock will be shifting into a strategic advisor role for the remainder of 2022 before entering retirement in 2023. Benstock will spend the remainder of his tenure serving as an in-house resource to aid Beldotti Donlan in her assumption of the President’s role, while also focusing on other strategic initiatives.

SGC CEO Michael Benstock said, “We want to take this opportunity to thank Peter for successfully leading our healthcare division through a pandemic and all of the supply chain issues that created one of the most challenging times in our company's 102 year history. Peter has been a key member of the SGC team for over 40 years and the impact of his legacy will live on well beyond his retirement.”

Peter Benstock went on to add that, “It has been one of the great honors of my life to be a part of building one of the best companies in the world for over four decades. This has been my life’s work and I am incredibly proud of what we have built together. To know that my legacy is in the unbelievably capable hands of Catherine brings me confidence in the future of this division. I am beyond impressed with Catherine; I am ecstatic for the opportunities her vision and leadership are going to create for this dynamic team and how her tireless and dogged work ethic is going to drive our healthcare divisions and brands to unprecedented levels of greatness.”

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group o f C o m p anies ™, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for employees and customers. It provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

Fashion Seal Healthcare ® and C ID Reso u rces ™ are signature medical apparel divisions of Superior Group of Companies, Healthcare. Each is one of America’s leading providers of caregiver uniforms and image apparel. They specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every day, more than four million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Uniform Group, Healthcare.

BAMKO ®, Tangerine Promotions ®, Public Identity ®, Gifts By Design™, Sutter’s Mill Specialties™ and Guardian Products™ are signature promotional products and branded merchandise brands of Superior Group of Companies. They provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

HPI ® is Superior Group of Companies Employee Identification Branded Uniform Division. HPI is one of our nation’s largest and most respected designers, manufacturers and fulfillment companies clothing America’s workforce in highly recognizable and comfortable uniforms. More than two million people go to work each day wearing uniforms by HPI.

The Office Gurus ® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for its customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve their customers’ service experiences.

SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as its financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for its customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of its business segments.