Kinnate Biopharma Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO and SAN DIEGO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinnate Biopharma Inc. ( KNTE) (“Kinnate”), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming in-person investor conferences:

Thursday, June 9 at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference. Neha Krishnamohan, chief financial officer and executive vice president, corporate strategy, will represent the company in a fireside chat at the conference.





Wednesday, June 15 at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT at the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Nima Farzan, chief executive officer, will represent the company in a fireside chat at the conference.



Members of the Kinnate management team will also host investor meetings during the conferences.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session through the "Investors and Media" section on Kinnate.com. A webcast replay will be made available following the event for 30 days.

About Kinnate Biopharma Inc.

Kinnate is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate’s mission is to expand the reach of targeted therapeutics by developing products that are designed to address significant unmet need. Kinnate utilizes its deep expertise in structure-based drug discovery, translational research, and patient-driven precision medicine, which it refers to as the Kinnate Discovery Engine, to develop targeted therapies. Based in San Francisco and San Diego, California, the Kinnate team is composed of drug discovery experts supported by a distinguished group of scientific advisors. For more information, visit Kinnate.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor & Media Contact:

Priyanka Shah | [email protected] | +1-908-447-6134