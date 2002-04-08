BlackLine Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc . ( BL) today announced that BlackLine’s management team will participate in the following investor conferences:



Baird Global Consumer Tech & Services Conference

Monday, June 6th, 2022

Presentation Time: 11:35am PT

Location: New York, NY

William Blair & Company 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Tuesday, June 7th, 2022

Presentation Time: 10:00am PT

Location: Chicago, IL

The presentations will be webcast live and replays will be available on BlackLine’s investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine ( BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 3,800 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers around the world including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

BlackLine IR

[email protected]