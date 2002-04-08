GitLab to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Remote - GitLab Inc. , ( GTLB ), The One DevOps Platform, today announced that the company will present at BofA Securities 2022 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in San Francisco, CA. The fireside chat is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. Pacific Time and will be webcast live at the following link: https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/globaltech2022/id73yEL2.cfm



Links to the webcast and a replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of the GitLab website at: https://ir.gitlab.com/news-events/events

