Hain Celestial to Participate in June 2022 Conferences

14 minutes ago
LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. ( HAIN) (“Hain Celestial”, “Hain” or the “Company”), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life®, today announced that the Company is participating in the following June conferences:

  • June 8, 2022: Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Virtual Conference: Hain is hosting a fireside chat discussion at 12:30 PM Eastern Time.
  • June 20-22, 2022: Jefferies Consumer Conference in Nantucket: Hain is hosting a fireside chat discussion that will become available via webcast on June 20, 2022 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

The webcasts can be accessed on Hain Celestial's website at www.hain.com under Investor Relations and the Press & Events section.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. ( HAIN) is a leading organic and natural products company that has been committed to creating A Healthier Way of Life® since 1993. Headquartered in Lake Success, NY with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Hain Celestial’s food and beverage brands include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Cully & Sully®, Earth’s Best®, Ella’s Kitchen®, Frank Cooper’s®, Garden of Eatin’®, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley’s®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney’s® (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, ParmCrisps®, Robertson’s®, Rose’s® (under license), Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, Thinsters®, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. Hain Celestial’s personal care brands include Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, JASON®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene® brands. For more information, visit hain.com.

Contacts:
Investor Relations:
Chris Mandeville and Anna Kate Heller
ICR
[email protected]

Media:
Robin Shallow
[email protected]

