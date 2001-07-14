Blend to Participate in the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leader in cloud banking software, today announced that Co-Founder and Head of Blend, Nima Ghamsari, along with Marc Greenberg, Head of Finance, will participate in a live presentation at the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The discussion will begin at 12:40 p.m PT / 3:40 p.m. ET.

This presentation will be webcast live on Blend’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.blend.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same web address for 10 days following the conference.

