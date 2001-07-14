Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. to Present at Nareit's REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) (the “Company” or “CMTG”) today announced that J. Michael McGillis, President and Director, and Jai Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference on June 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed through the Events and Presentations section of CMTG’s website at www.clarosmortgage.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Fevents-and-presentations. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available for 30 days on CMTG’s website shortly after the event.

About Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc.

CMTG is a real estate investment trust that is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in major markets across the U.S. CMTG is externally managed and advised by Claros REIT Management LP, an affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies, L.P. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.clarosmortgage.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601006236/en/