Tenet Calls for Full Redemption of 6.750% Senior Notes due 2023

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) today called for the redemption of all of the $1.748 billion aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 6.750% senior notes due June 15, 2023 (the “Notes”), which were issued pursuant to the Indenture, dated as of June 16, 2015, among THC Escrow Corporation II and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. (the “Trustee”), as supplemented by the Supplemental Indenture thereto, dated as of June 16, 2015, among Tenet and the Trustee (collectively, the “Indenture”).

The Notes will be redeemed on July 1, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”) with the net proceeds from the sale of notes in a private placement offering at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes being redeemed plus the make-whole premium set forth in the Indenture (the “Redemption Price”), together with accrued and unpaid interest thereon, if any, to, but not including, the Redemption Date. Tenet expects the Redemption Price to be approximately $70 million.

Cautionary Statement

This release contains “forward-looking statements” - that is, statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address Tenet’s expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “budget,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “see,” “target,” or “will.” Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, especially with regard to developments related to COVID-19. Particular uncertainties that could cause Tenet’s actual results to be materially different than those expressed in Tenet’s forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors disclosed under “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

