Accenture Appoints Jack Azagury as Group Chief Executive – Strategy & Consulting

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has appointed Jack+Azagury as group chief executive – Strategy & Consulting, effective today. Azagury will lead the $15 billion* Strategy & Consulting service, which includes Accenture’s leading industry, enterprise functions, applied intelligence, innovation and corporate strategy practices. A 26-year veteran of Accenture, Azagury is a member of the company’s Global Management Committee.

Azagury brings deep strategy, technology, and client experience — the hallmarks of Strategy & Consulting at Accenture — to his new leadership role, as well as extensive global experience and perspective, having lived and worked in the UK, France, Japan and the US supporting many global clients. Most recently, he was Accenture’s Market Unit Lead – US Northeast, and before that led the company’s Resources business in North America. Azagury also served as the global lead for Accenture’s Smart Grid Services business and led Accenture’s Strategy and Management Consulting practice for North America Resources. For a wide range of clients, he has led large digital transformations, zero-based operational improvements, energy transition programs, and mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. Azagury, who exemplifies Accenture’s Leadership+Essentials, is deeply involved and active with Accenture’s Employee Resource Groups, a member of the Board of Directors of Hillel International and a member of the Board of Directors of the Partnership for New York.

“Jack is the right leader during this time of total enterprise reinvention as our leading Strategy & Consulting teams help our clients reinvent with data, technology and AI at the center so they can work differently, engage with their people and customers differently, and transform their business models,” said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture. “I have had the privilege of working with Jack, and his focus on our clients, our people and our communities are core to who he is as a leader.”

Annette+Rippert, who has served as group chief executive – Strategy & Consulting since 2020, will retire after 28 years of service at Accenture. Over the last two years, Rippert created a strong foundation for the future of Strategy & Consulting, including the acquisition of more than 20 companies, the introduction of Accenture’s “Business Futures” thought leadership, and recognition as a leader in the rankings of nearly 50 industry analyst reports in FY 21. Previously, Rippert led Accenture’s Technology business in North America and helped pivot the business to new areas including data, cloud, platform services and software engineering. Throughout her distinguished career, she helped clients digitally transform in key industries such as communications, media and technology and health and public service. Rippert was ranked first on The Consulting Report’s Top 25 Women Leaders in Consulting for 2022 and was named to the HERoes 2021 Top 100 Women Executives list for her work in driving change to increase workplace gender diversity.

“I am tremendously grateful for all that Annette has done to help Accenture grow and lead over the past two-and-a-half decades and greatly appreciate her leadership and dedication in the challenging early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, steering our Strategy & Consulting team to growth and market impact,” said Sweet.

*Illustrative based on mid-point of Accenture’s FY22 guidance provided in March, results could be higher or lower

