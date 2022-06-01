Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Preferred Shares

23 minutes ago
TORONTO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred SharesDividend (C$)Payment DateRecord Date
Series C0.294313June 30, 2022June 15, 2022

















Series D0.23485June 29, 2022
Series E0.198938June 30, 2022
Series F0.17315June 29, 2022
Series G0.185125June 30, 2022
Series H0.19808June 29, 2022
Series I0.207938June 30, 2022
Series J0.21616June 29, 2022
Series K0.315313June 30, 2022
Series M0.312688June 30, 2022

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the June 30, 2022 to September 29, 2022 dividend period for its other floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred SharesRate (%)Annualized Rate (%)Dividend (C$)
Series D1.166264.627010.29157
Series F0.916733.637010.22918
Series H1.017554.037010.25439
Series J1.090644.327010.27266

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941


