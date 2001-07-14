Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results

Industrial+Logistics+Properties+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+ILPT%29 announced the results of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders which was held today.

Lisa Harris Jones was re-elected as an Independent Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Trustee is as follows:

Independent Trustee Percentage of Shares Voted – For Lisa Harris Jones 69.2%

Joseph L. Morea was re-elected as an Independent Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Trustee is as follows:

Independent Trustee Percentage of Shares Voted – For Joseph L. Morea 63.5%

Kevin C. Phelan was re-elected as an Independent Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Trustee is as follows:

Independent Trustee Percentage of Shares Voted – For Kevin C. Phelan 69.9%

John G. Murray was re-elected as a Managing Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Trustee is as follows:

Managing Trustee Percentage of Shares Voted – For John G. Murray 96.8%

Shareholders voted to approve executive compensation by means of an advisory vote. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this proposal is as follows:

Proposal Percentage of Shares Voted – For Approval of Executive Compensation 89.9%

Shareholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as ILPT’s independent auditors for the 2022 fiscal year. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this proposal is as follows:

Proposal Percentage of Shares Voted – For Ratification of Independent Auditors 98.4%

Following the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, ILPT’s Board of Trustees elected Matt Jordan as a Managing Trustee, effective immediately, to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of John G. Murray. Mr. Jordan will serve the remainder of Mr. Murray’s term until he stands for election at the 2023 annual meeting.

Mr. Jordan is Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29 and a member of the RMR Executive Operating Committee. Mr. Jordan also serves as a Managing Trustee of Seven+Hills+Realty+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+SEVN%29 and is also Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tremont Realty Capital LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of March 31, 2022, ILPT’s portfolio consisted of 412 properties containing approximately 59.7 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 77% of ILPT’s annual rental revenues are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. ILPT is managed by The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with more than $37 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit www.ilptreit.com.

