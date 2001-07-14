Kogan.com Selects Riskified to Help Deliver a More Secure and Frictionless Shopping Experience for Customers in Australia and New Zealand

Riskified, Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) a fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce, today announced its partnership with Kogan.com ( ASX:KGN, Financial), Australia’s largest pure-play online retailer. Riskified’s machine learning solution will help increase Kogan.com’s operational efficiency and deliver a more secure and frictionless shopping experience for Kogan.com’s loyal customers.

As Australia’s premier online shopping destination, Kogan.com is no stranger to using artificial intelligence to please customers and deliver faster order fulfillment. With Riskified’s fully automated and scalable solution, Kogan.com will be able to expand its services and offerings without compromising the customer experience, bolstering its position as a leader in providing the best deals for consumers in Australia and New Zealand.

“Kogan.com is renowned for price leadership through digital efficiency. We do this by making data driven decisions that benefit our loyal customer base,” said Daniel Taft, Head of Operations at Kogan.com. “Online retail is still in its infancy in Australia, and Kogan.com plans to accelerate its adoption while consistently staying ahead of the curve in offering affordable and in-demand goods and services. We believe that Riskified will help simplify our fraud protection, ultimately making for a better customer experience.”

“We are thrilled to work with Kogan.com, as we share the same drive for innovation and are equally passionate about delivering a world-class customer experience,” said Assaf Feldman, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Riskified. “As a strategic business partner to our merchants, we use our machine learning platform to drive significant cost savings and revenue growth. We're excited to continue our international market expansion by adding Australia's largest pure-play online retailer to our merchant network.”

Over the last 15+ years, Kogan.com.com has established a customer base of millions of shoppers and become synonymous with value and trust. Its success is built off technology and digital efficiency to make the most in-demand products and services more affordable and accessible for the hundreds of thousands of people who visit Kogan.com each day. Riskified is a leading player in the market, combining one of the biggest merchant networks with a market-leading machine learning platform. The platform serves more than 400 million shoppers in over 180 countries and captures over 100 different data points per transaction, resulting in the market’s smartest, most accurate eCommerce fraud management partner.

Riskified empowers businesses to realize the full potential of eCommerce by making it safe, accessible, and frictionless. We have built a next-generation eCommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers. Leveraging machine learning that benefits from a global merchant network, our platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants—our customers—eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. We drive higher sales and reduce fraud and other operating costs for our merchants and strive to provide superior consumer experiences, as compared to our merchants’ performance prior to onboarding us. Learn more at riskified.com.

Kogan.com is a portfolio of retail and services businesses that includes Kogan Retail, Kogan Marketplace, Kogan Mobile, Kogan Internet, Kogan Insurance, Kogan Travel, Kogan Money, Kogan Cars, Kogan Energy, Dick Smith, Matt Blatt and Mighty Ape. Kogan.com is a leading Australian consumer brand renowned for price leadership through digital efficiency. The Company is focused on making in-demand products and services more affordable and accessible.

