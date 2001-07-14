PotlatchDeltic Executives to Present at REITweek Conference in New York

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) announced today Eric J. Cremers, president and chief executive officer and Jerald W. Richards, vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a company overview to investors at the REITweek Conference in New York, June 8, 2022 at approximately 12:30 pm Eastern Time.

The live audio webcast of the presentation will be available via the Investors page on PotlatchDeltic's website at www.potlatchdeltic.com. An archived version of the Company's webcast will also be available on this site following the presentation for approximately 30 days.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

